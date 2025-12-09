How to watch Fire Country online? Streaming options explained

Fire Country season 4 airs on CBS on Fridays (Image via Instagram/@firecountrycbs)

With Fire Country continuing to build momentum as one of CBS’s most-watched dramas, viewers are looking for the easiest ways to stream the series online. Whether you are catching up on early seasons or preparing for new episodes, the show is widely available across major platforms.

Several services now offer access to the series in both live and on-demand formats. As the franchise expands and anticipation grows around upcoming seasons and the new spinoff, knowing where to stream Fire Country ensures you never miss a moment.

All streaming options for CBS's Fire Country

Paramount+

Paramount+ is the main streaming home for Fire Country. It offers the most complete access to the series. All previously released seasons are available. New episodes stream live or the next day, depending on your plan. The Premium tier includes live CBS access. The Essential plan offers next-day streaming at a lower cost. Since Paramount+ is owned by CBS’s parent company, it receives updates first. This makes it the most reliable option for fans who want every season and timely releases.

Netflix

Netflix also streams Fire Country. It provides an easy and widely available option for viewers. However, only Season 1 is currently included. This makes Netflix better for newcomers who want to sample the show. Netflix works on almost all devices and is simple to access. More seasons may arrive later, depending on licensing deals.

CBS app and website

The CBS app and website give direct access to Fire Country. Viewers can watch episodes live or shortly after they air. This works best for those with a cable or satellite login. Authentication unlocks real-time viewing and recent episodes. The platform follows the CBS broadcast schedule closely. It is ideal for fans who want fresh episodes without extra subscriptions. The CBS app is available on most devices, including phones and smart TVs.

Live TV streaming services

Cord-cutters can watch Fire Country through live TV services that carry CBS. Options include Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, and DirecTV Stream. These platforms offer live access in supported regions. They let you watch new episodes as they premiere on CBS. Most services also include cloud DVR, so you can record episodes. They are more expensive than standard streaming apps. However, they suit viewers who follow multiple network shows. They also appeal to those who prefer a traditional live TV experience in a streaming format.

Pluto TV

Pluto TV sometimes features Fire Country episodes or themed marathons. These appear on its free, ad-supported channels. Availability is not constant, so the catalog may change. It’s a good option for casual viewers who don’t mind scheduled streaming. Pluto TV is owned by Paramount Global, so CBS content appears regularly. It’s completely free to use. This makes it useful during promotional periods or season launches. It is good for audiences who want zero-cost access to occasional episodes.

Amazon Prime Video (Paramount+ add-on)

You can watch Fire Country on Amazon Prime Video through the Paramount+ add-on. It offers the same access as subscribing directly to Paramount+. Premium users can stream episodes live. Essential-plan viewers get next-day episodes. The main advantage is convenience. Your subscriptions and billing stay in one place. Amazon also offers free trials for new Paramount+ add-on users. It’s a simple way for Prime Video members to start watching the series.

Apple TV channels (Paramount+ add-on)

Apple TV users can subscribe to Paramount+ through Apple TV Channels. Billing is unified, and the interface is easy to use. You can stream Fire Country through the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and supported TVs. The experience is smooth and stable. It’s a great option for viewers who rely heavily on Apple devices. It also keeps all your shows organized in one central hub.

Catch Fire Country on CBS on Fridays.