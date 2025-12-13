Celebrity Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest reflects on his first Christmas without his father

Ryan Seacrest (Image via Getty)

Ryan Seacrest is preparing for a Christmas marked by both tradition and absence as he faces his first holiday season without his father, Gary Seacrest.

The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Wheel of Fortune host spoke about the loss at the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball on December 6, explaining that this year will be the family’s first Christmas since Gary died in October at age 79 after a long battle with cancer. He said,



“This will be our first Christmas without him. I’m not quite sure what it’ll be like yet because we haven’t been there to experience a Christmas without him. But we’ll certainly honor him.”​



The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune host described his father as “a hero and a best friend to me,” emphasizing how central Gary was to their family gatherings.

Seacrest first shared news of his father’s death in a public Instagram post on October 30, writing,



“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that my loving father peacefully passed away earlier this week… We are heartbroken. He was a devoted husband for 56 years, an incredible Papa to Flora, and my best friend.”



The post noted that Gary had been battling cancer and that Seacrest, his mother, and his sister took comfort in believing he was free of pain.​







Celebrity Wheel of Fortune traditions and tributes

As Ryan Seacrest continues his first full holiday season as host of Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, he says his family will lean on rituals that Gary loved most.

“We’ll keep our traditions of making a Caesar salad that he always used to love to do. Pour a little glass of red wine, his favorite, and toast to him,” Seacrest explained, adding that despite the grief, “it’ll be a special Christmas.”

The host of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune framed these simple acts—preparing the salad the way his father did and choosing his preferred wine—as their way of keeping him present at the table.​

Ryan once talked about his dad keeping an eye on things - starting from American Idol, then tagging along through Live with Kelly and Ryan, now sticking around during Wheel of Fortune and its celebrity version.

During earlier on-air moments, Ryan had shared that Gary was battling prostate cancer, asking listeners to keep families affected by the disease in mind.

In the weeks since his father’s death, he has continued working on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune tapings while also speaking about the emotional adjustment his family is making as holidays approach.​

The timing means Seacrest is balancing mourning with some of his busiest television work.

Alongside hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Wheel of Fortune, he will again lead Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, a role he has held since 2006.

The ABC special, which broadcasts live from Times Square and additional locations, routinely draws millions of viewers and caps a season that already includes Celebrity Wheel of Fortune primetime installments.

Seacrest has indicated that keeping these long-standing shows on track offers some structure during a period of personal loss.​

In his December comments, the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune host repeated that the family is still discovering what a holiday looks like without Gary physically there. In an interview with PEOPLE, he said,



“I’m not quite sure what it’ll be like yet because we haven’t been there to experience a Christmas without him. But we’ll certainly honor him.”



By naming his father as both “hero” and “best friend,” and outlining specific foods and toasts tied to him, Seacrest set out the small, concrete ways they plan to remember Gary while the cameras keep rolling on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Wheel of Fortune, and New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.​

Stay tuned for more updates.