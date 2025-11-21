ABC delays new Celebrity Wheel of Fortune episodes until December 11

Wheel of Fortune hostess Vanna White (Image via Getty)

ABC has pushed back the next new episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, shifting the series’ return to Thursday, December 11, 2025.

The network has confirmed that viewers will see reruns until then, ending weeks of speculation about whether the show would remain in its usual late-November slot.

The decision affects the episode widely referred to as “Episode 8,” which had previously been expected to air on either November 21 or November 28.

Inside ABC’s scheduling shift for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

The change means that Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will now rejoin ABC’s holiday-season lineup rather than continuing its weekly run through November.

According to schedules released publicly, the new episode is set for the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET hour on December 11, keeping the show in its familiar primetime window.

For fans following along week by week, this marks the second time this season that ABC has adjusted the show’s trajectory in response to broader programming needs.

While ABC has not issued a detailed explanation for the delay, the network’s seasonal grid speaks for itself.

November has been filled with NFL simulcasts, holiday specials, and shifting sports coverage, all of which tend to push unscripted shows back or into irregular slots.

This isn’t the first time Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has been impacted by sport-driven reshuffling; past seasons have also seen the series pushed later into the year to avoid regular pre-emptions.

The temporary break means viewers will see a repeat—specifically, the season’s premiere episode—instead of fresh gameplay on November 21 and November 28.

Earlier scheduling notes from TV listings confirmed that ABC opted to air the first episode of the season again, featuring celebrity contestants Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

The official episode description released by ABC for that installment reads simply, “Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli,” as the three attempt to solve puzzles and compete for charity funds.

The rerun choice is unsurprising, as season premieres typically introduce the format, the updated set, and the tone of the season—making them a reliable placeholder when originals are unavailable.

With Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, keeping things moving matters - more so this season, where Ryan Seacrest is back hosting next to Vanna White.

Focusing on December 11, the network wants to keep the show safe from delays - especially since evening schedules tend to shift around this time.

Viewers active on entertainment forums have noted that the delay may actually help Celebrity Wheel of Fortune maintain a more stable schedule as it heads into the second half of its season.

Fans who track ratings and live-viewing patterns pointed out that Friday episodes in November often suffer from unpredictable start times when sports coverage runs long.

By shifting new content to December, ABC reduces the likelihood of fragmented broadcasts or major audience drop-off.

Though the network’s reshuffling has stirred speculation online, no signs indicate any issues with production or episode delivery.

The move appears tied entirely to ABC’s fall scheduling strategy.

As a result, the return of fresh episodes on December 11 positions Celebrity Wheel of Fortune alongside ABC’s broader holiday programming block, where festive specials, game shows, and event-style episodes traditionally perform well.

As Celebrity Wheel of Fortune gears up to come back in December, viewers will see things just as they were - same setup, no tweaks halfway through, nothing flashy.

It is going straight back into the rhythm of star-studded matchups that have been the core of the show from day one.

So far, those watching on Friday nights get the season’s older episodes instead - keeps things going till Episode 8 shows up.

It brings back how everything kicked off, giving folks a little refresher while they hang tight.

Stay tuned for more updates.