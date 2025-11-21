Why is Olivia Dean calling out Ticketmaster and AEG? Chart-climber denounces “disgusting” resale practices on her tour rollout

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Olivia Dean attends the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Bermondsey on September 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)

Olivia Dean has spoken out against inflated resale prices for her concert tickets on Live Nation and Ticketmaster. The 26-year-old, whose R&B-influenced pop song Man I Need recently climbed up to the top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100, criticized the largest ticket resale site Ticketmaster and others, including Live Nation and AEG Entertainment, for their failure to regulate the exorbitant resale prices of her tickets to her upcoming show.

She emphasized that live music should be affordable for all fans and accused the sites of providing “disgusting service.”

"©ticketmaster, Glivenation, Gaegpresents. You are providing a disgusting service. The prices at which you're allowing tickets to be resold are vile and completely against our wishes. Live music should be affordable and accessible, and we need to find a new way to make that possible. Be Better."

She had earlier been apologetic to fans over the ticket prices on her Instagram and warned them not to patronize anyone selling in her comments:

“Hello world!” I'm sorry that there appears to be an issue with ticket reselling and pricing. My team is currently looking into it. It is extremely frustrating as the last thing I want is for anyone to be scammed or overcharged for our show : ( Please be wary of buying tickets in the comment sections, as it is most likely a scam."

Olivia Dean recently announced her highly anticipated 2026 world tour

On November 14, 2025, the British singer announced that she would embark on her Art of Loving Live tour in 2026.

Pre-sale tickets were sold on November 18, 2025, with general sales beginning on November 21, 2025.

Fans reported that the digital queue to purchase tour tickets was very long, and resellers were offering the tickets for hundreds of dollars above the original price sold by the artist.

The Dive crooner had described her second album, Art of Loving, as a subtle reassurance from a wiser older sister who knows you are going through it all but assures you that you’ll be fine.

She added that the album, released on September 26, 2025, emphasized the importance of fostering connections and being kind to one another.

Ticketmaster responded to Dean’s Instagram comments by reposting them on their Instagram with the caption:

“We support artists’ ability to set the terms of how their tickets are sold and resold. @oliviadeano, we will cap resale prices on our site at face value and hope other resale sites will follow.”

