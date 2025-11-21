"It is a dream come true:" RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Tayris Mongardi opens up on her elimination before the finale

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 7 fame Tayris Mongardi (Image via Instagram/ @tayrismongardi)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 7 semi-final saw the drag queen Tyler Chambers, better known by her stage name Tayris Mongardi, a former acting and performing arts student, become the eighth contestant to exit before the final.

In episode 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 7, titled Comedy is a Bitch, which premiered on November 20, 2025, Tayris landed in the bottom alongside Catrin Feelings, after struggling in the Karma is a Bitch roast.

On the runway, themed English Country Garden Realness, Tayris’ look was not enough to pull her out of danger, and she ultimately faced Catrin in a fiery lip-sync to Jessie J’s Mamma Knows Best.

Despite performing her all, Tayris was outshone by Catrin, who was declared the winner, and Tayris was asked to sashay away.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star now spoke exclusively to Attitude after her elimination announcement, opening up about her journey on the show, her elimination, and what went wrong, further calling it a dream come true to reach the semifinals, as she said.

Honestly, it is a dream come true. I wanted to be on Drag Race for so long, this was my fifth year applying for the show… fifth year applying, fifth place.

Here's what RuPaul’s Drag Race UK's drag queen said in the exclusive

Elimination from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 7, Tayris Mongardi opened up to Attitude about her experience, calling her departure a “mercy elimination” and reflecting on the wild, emotional, and sometimes surreal journey that got her to the semi-finals.

She revealed a conspiracy theory she had convinced herself of: that not being cast in I Kissed a Boy Season 2 meant she was destined for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

After making it to the final round of auditions for the dating show, a handler casually asked whether she’d be applying for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, and Tayris hilariously misheard it as a secret hint.

I was like, “Oh my God, you know something I don’t.” And I didn’t get unlike his boy because I’m gonna be on Drag Race. So I think I put the most effort I’ve ever put into my tape, and I got it. At the end, when I was eliminated, I spoke to the person who did confessionals. I was like, “I need to know, I need the closure. Did I kiss the boy have anything to do with it?” And then she was like, “No.”

One of her biggest highlights on the show came during the talent challenge, which she explained was the only moment where she could fully prepare at home and showcase her authentic creativity.

“This is what I am, this is what I do, let’s get fierce,” she said.

Tayris also did not hesitate to discuss her on-screen romance with Catrin Feelings. Despite speculation that the fling distracted her from performing, she disagreed:

“My dodgy performances, my bad runways have distracted me from getting the badge,” she joked calling it a pressure cooker. She revealed they kissed “four times on set,” including “kissing in these ridiculous crocodile hats… I was like, if my dad could see me now, pride or shame.”

Tayris further spoke about working with Dani Harmer, which was especially meaningful for Tayris due to her own upbringing in the foster care system.

She admitted their pairing felt crazy, saying she likely would have needed a five-minute wobble outside had she not been paired with someone she admired so deeply.

Discussing the roast challenge that ultimately sent her home, Tayris was honest and aware as she stated she had prior roast experience doing for charity events and stuff, and felt a huge margin between the best of the week and the worst of the week.

However, she believes RuPaul made the right call as she said:

“If anything, it was kind of like a mercy elimination… Ru’s looking for a drag superstar, and did she think it was me at that moment? I don’t think so. And I was fine with that.” She further added, “I’m not Sarah Millican… but I honestly can really stand my ground and be like, yeah, I’m so happy with everything I did.”

Talking about facing Catrin in the lip sync, Tayris admitted she hoped she would be up against someone a bit easier to take down.

As for the finale, she believes anything can happen,

We’ve seen Shea Couleé lose with her four challenge wins. We’ve seen Elecktra Bionic on Drag Race Italy win with zero wins. You know, I think this season, more than most, has been really unpredictable. Even two weeks ago, if you told me Bonnie and Paige wouldn’t be in the finale, I’d have probably gagged.

While RuPaul’s Drag Race UK journey has ended for her, Tayris is preparing to star as Snow White in TuckShop’s Christmas panto, which she promises will be “so camp.”

Despite her fears that the Rusical might affect how she’s perceived in the theatre world, the casting reassured Tayris, who finally invited everyone to watch her,

So get your tickets on the TuckShop website and come watch me as Snow White in Snow White from 16 December to 4 January.

Stay tuned for more updates.