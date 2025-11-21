Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test alum Brianna Lapaglia gets candid about fellow contestant Kody Brown

Brianna LaPaglia (Image via Instagram/@briannalapaglia)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test alum Brianna LaPaglia seemingly opened up about the growing tension between her and fellow contestant Kody Brown. The tension between the two stemmed from a task on the show where Kody Brown was partnered up with Gia and Brianna, and he went on to ignore them during a challenge that required them to work together.

During a social media Q&A session, Brianna admitted that she had no idea who Kody Brown was during that time and also revealed that they did not quite get along. However, despite the small differences, Brianna also appreciated Kody's sportsmanship as well as she said

"He was a very good sport.”

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test alum LaPaglia gets candid about fellow contestant Kody Brown

During a Q&A round, the popular podcaster admitted that it was rather awkward to film with the TLC star, further saying,

“Let’s just say I didn’t know who he was while filming, And we didn’t necessarily ~get along well~ lmao you will see.”

While Gia asked Kody to “slow down,” Kody did not listen to that and kept on “pushing them to follow his lead — despite their frustration.” Other fellow contestants, including Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia, Andrew East, Shawn Johnson East, and Gia Giudice, were also individually interrogated. LaPaglia was recently seen being interrogated by a female officer, as it was later revealed that the podcaster had called Kody Brown “creepy”.

During their time on the show, LaPaglia also let him know that he needed to take care of his hygiene and use some deodorant.

“Someone had to do it. But it was out of love,” she said. “It was bad, man. We were in the car and he had his arm up and I was like, ‘Kody, why don’t you have deodorant? You have a bag full of vitamins, but you didn’t bring deodorant?’ He laughed."

At the end, she has no bad blood against anyone, as she told Decider,

"I think he succeeded in the best way he could. He did amazing on the show. He was such a strong force. Sometimes I think he forgot there were team aspects of it, and I just needed to remind him a few times … and remind him about the deodorant."Kody Brown opens up about his time on the show

Kody Brown calls himself the "loud, obnoxious" type on the show

Kody Brown has seemingly said about his personality as he said on the show,

“I have been known for my intense personality, I am the loud, obnoxious type and not the strong, silent type.”

In an interview with E! News, Kody Brown admitted that the series did find his weakness, and it feels like they are pushing him on his weakness.

“And they found me in an emotional weakness, and they found me in a mental weakness. It felt like it broke me. It was humiliating in such a way that I came home feeling just humble.” He added that despite on-screen friction, he had “nothing but love for all the cast members.”

Stay tuned for more updates.