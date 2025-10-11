"I was in a bad spot" - Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test's Brianna reveals the mental toll of dating a famous musician

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Brianna LaPaglia opens up about the mental toll of her relationship with Zach Bryan
Experiences on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test
LaPaglia reflected on the difficulty of participating in the Fox series, describing it as more challenging than she expected.
She told the show's Directing Staff that the experience was "way harder than expected."
When asked about her decision to join the show, she explained,
"I think I'm here just to not give up. I feel like I kind of gave up on myself last year, just mentally."
Her appearance on the program allowed her to confront personal challenges while documenting her physical and mental endurance.
Relationship with Zach Bryan
In October 2024, the connection between Brianna LaPaglia and Zach Bryan came to an end as Bryan revealed their breakup through his Instagram. He informed that he and Brianna were no longer together and, at the same time, expressed that he loved and respected her.
He also pointed out having a really "hard year" and dealing with some major struggles, so a breakup would be the right choice for each of them.
Bryan concluded his statement by asking for privacy, stating:
"Please respect Brianna's privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too."
After the separation, LaPaglia spoke about the connection with her "BFFs Podcast," alleging that the two had been on an ordeal of emotional abuse. She declared that she had gone through a difficult year in which she had been forced to confront the "abuses" from Bryan, and she furthered her statement by explaining:
"I'm still scared right now because I'm scared of him. My brain's rewired and I'm scared to make him mad."
She described the dynamic as a repetitive cycle, explaining that it involved a pattern to "build you up, beat you down, apologize over and over."
She also claimed Bryan offered a settlement to remain silent, reportedly asking her to sign an NDA in exchange for a total of 12 million dollars and a New York apartment.
Personal impact and recovery
LaPaglia discussed the personal effects of the relationship in an appearance on Casual Chaos. She explained that she felt she had "lost" a part of herself and that she would enter a room without being as loud or outgoing as before.
In addition, she mentioned that the more she thought about her behavior, the more she became aware of it, explaining that she was always concerned with what she said or how people would interpret her, an attitude that she had never met before.
Reflecting on her self-awareness, LaPaglia stated:
"I couldn't recognize myself anymore... I didn't even realize I was turning into something that I wasn't. And I think that's...kind of when the light bulb went off... Someone really can have so much control or power over you without you even realizing it."
