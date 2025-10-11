"I was in a bad spot" - Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test's Brianna reveals the mental toll of dating a famous musician

Brianna LaPaglia and Zach Bryan attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

Brianna LaPaglia discussed the mental challenges she faced during her previous relationship with musician Zach Bryan and the impact it had on her life.

In a preview of the October 9, 2025, episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, the internet personality stated:

"I would leave my house with a smile, but like nobody knew what was happening. I was in a bad spot."

She added that she lost sight of herself and just didn't want to be here anymore, highlighting her feeling of "lost sight" during that period.

LaPaglia explained that joining the Fox competition show was partly motivated by a desire to rebuild her resilience and not give up on herself.