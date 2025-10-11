Lee Pace joins the Invincible season 4 cast as Amazon Prime Video finally confirms a release window

Prime Video confirmed Invincible season 4 will premiere in March 2026 and revealed Lee Pace as the voice of Thragg, the Viltrumite Empire’s supreme leader, during the show’s packed New York Comic Con 2025 panel, alongside a Burger Mart–style teaser. That locks the long-speculated release window and introduces the series’s biggest on-screen antagonist yet, setting the stage for the Viltrumite War arc. Returning voices include Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins and more, with Matthew Rhys already confirmed as Dinosaurus.

Pace’s Thragg joins them as the season’s central threat. The panel emphasized that Invincible season 4 pushes Mark Grayson into higher-stakes conflicts while carrying forward threads seeded across the first three seasons. Below, you will find how and where Amazon Prime Video confirmed the news, who Thragg is, and why he changes the balance of power, as well as the full Invincible season 4 cast and story setup.

Amazon confirms March 2026 at NYCC 2025

When, where & how it was announced:

Amazon Prime Video announced the March 2026 release window for Invincible season 4 at the New York Comic Con panel on Friday, October 10, revealing a Burger Mart-inspired teaser to a crowd of over 4,500 attendees. The panel featured cast and producers and confirmed Lee Pace as Thragg.

What the teaser signals:

The teaser sets a restrained tone, centering Mark and Atom Eve in a damaged Burger Mart while holding back plot specifics, which signals a measured setup for Invincible season 4 ahead of a fuller trailer closer to launch. According to The TV Cave, the spot emphasizes mood and character while confirming the March 2026 window.

Lee Pace is Thragg: Who is he and why does it matter

The character:

Thragg is the Grand Regent of the Viltrumites and the most formidable Viltrumite in canon, positioned by the series as a principal antagonist for Invincible season 4.

What Pace and the creators are saying:

As per Entertainment Weekly, co-creator Robert Kirkman said,

“Oddly enough, I’ve had Lee in mind for this role almost before the show existed.”

Framing Pace’s casting as long planned for Thragg. Kirkman added,

“The thing that shows power more than anything else is a sense of calm and a sense of confidence.”

Underscoring the novelty of approaching a role built around voice and presence, Lee Pace remarked,

“Don't want to say too much about that because we're just at the beginning of it, but I've also never done anything like this before. I've never done a voice-to-character like this.”

Pointing to the quiet menace shaping Thragg in Invincible season 4, Kirkman said,

“When you’re around someone that is so powerful, they don’t have to do anything to show that power.”

Story implications:

Thragg’s arrival signals the beginning of the Viltrumite War era. It escalates Mark and Nolan’s collision with the empire, aligning with the show’s next phase and reinforcing how Invincible season 4 widens the conflict while paying off the fallout from season 3.

Invincible season 4 cast and plot setup: Who’s back, who’s new & what it’s about

Key returning voices selected:

Returning cast for Invincible season 4 includes Steven Yeun, J K Simmons, Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Khary Payton, Ross Marquand, Grey DeLisle, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah and others, as confirmed across NYCC coverage and prior season materials from Amazon Prime Video.

Confirmed new featured additions:

Newly featured additions include Lee Pace as Thragg and Matthew Rhys as Dinosaurus, both of whom have been acknowledged by Amazon Prime Video and have made creator appearances at recent convention panels.

Plot threads to expect non-spoiler orientation:

Expect the Viltrumite conflict to intensify in Invincible season 4, with Conquest and the Sequids remaining in play, as a creator teases a Hell-centric thread expanding beyond a straight comic adaptation, all within Amazon Prime Video’s ongoing roadmap for the series.

Stay tuned for more updates.