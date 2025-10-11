Invincible season 4 complete cast breakdown: Who plays who & where you've seen them before

Invincible season 4 © Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video's animated superhero series Invincible season 4 premieres in March 2026. This new season continues with new actions and goals.

Mark Grayson, an ordinary teenager, learns he has superpowers from his father, Omni-Man. Mark gains powers under his father's guidance and becomes invincible. His father, once Earth's greatest hero, is not noble, Mark learns.

Mark struggles to balance his new powers and responsibilities throughout the series. While trying to stay in touch with his mother, Debbie, and girlfriend, Atom Eve, he faces many threats.

Mark Grayson (Invincible) and Atom Eve talk casually in the season 4 trailer. Mark brags about saving the Earth twice in two weeks alone. He recounts his battles, including defeating Conquest and Angstrom, but Eve doubts him.

Mark boasts about kicking Conquest's *ss, while Eve mentions his struggles, such as Conquest's "loneliness."

Eve discusses her writing, storyboarding, and voice acting for the upcoming season.

However, Mark emphasizes his role and playful rivalry. Mark eagerly awaits more battles as Eve teases his overconfidence in the trailer's finale.

Invincible season 4: Look at the main cast of the series

Steven Yeun voices Mark Grayson

In Invincible season 4, Steven Yeun voices Mark Grayson. The teenage superhero has his heroic duties to balance with his regular life after he inherited superpowers from his father, Omni-Man.

As an actor, For The Walking Dead fans, he is Glenn Rhee. It's not just Invincible 4; those who are familiar with Voltron: Legendary Defender and Tuca & Bertie, Steven is a popular name to them.

For his performance in Minari (2020), he became the first Asian American to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

J.K. Simmons voices Omni-Man

J.K. Simmons voices Nolan Grayson, Omni-Man. He is Mark Grayson's father and Viltrumite warrior, in Invincible season 4. Viltrumite Omni-Man is cruel and challenges his son's heroism. Simmons' 30-year career includes both film and TV.

He won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in Whiplash (2014) and was nominated again for Being the Ricardos (2021).

The actor also played J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy and Marvel films. He also appeared in Oz, Counterpart, and The Legend of Korra as a voice.

Gillian Jacobs voices the character of Atom Eve

Invincible's Atom Eve is played by Gillian Jacobs. Mark Grayson relies on Atom Eve, and their complicated relationship enriches the series. Jacobs is best known for playing Britta Perry in Community.

Jacobs has appeared in Don't Think Twice, I Used to Go Here, and the Fear Street trilogy in addition to television.

She voices Atom Eve in Invincible and appears in live-action and animated shows.

Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson

Sandy Oh plays Mark's mother, Debbie Grayson, who must face the truth about Omni-Man. Oh is best known for playing Grey's Anatomy's Cristina Yang and Killing Eve's Eve Polastri.

She has two Golden Globes and four Screen Actors Guild Awards from her film and television career. Phineas and Ferb, Raya and the Last Dragon, and American Dragon: Jake Long feature Oh's voice acting.

Lee Pace as Thragg

Lee Pace voices formidable Viltrumite leader Thragg in Invincible season 4. Due to his ruthlessness and power, Thragg's arrival adds danger to the series.

Pace acts in film, TV, and theater. His Hobbit trilogy role as Elvenking Thranduil made him famous. Captain Marvel featured Pace's Ronan the Accuser from Guardians of the Galaxy.

In Halt and Catch Fire and Foundation, he plays the role of Brother Day.

Supporting cast of Invincible Season 4

Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Conquest

Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien

Matthew Rhys in a mysterious role

Invincible season 4 will be available to stream on Prime Video.