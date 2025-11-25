Complete cast breakdown of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

Actor Daniel Craig who plays the role of Benoit Blanc, the main protagonist. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for National Board of Review)

Netflix’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is all set to release in theatres worldwide on November 26, 2025, and will be available to stream for fans and the audience on Netflix’s streaming platform from December 12, 2025, onwards.

The movie, directed by Rian Johnson, is the third installment in the Knives Out series after Knives Out, which was released in 2019, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which was released in 2022. The main protagonist of the thriller mystery movie series is the character of detective Benoit Blanc, played by veteran actor Daniel Craig.

The movie was filmed in London and wrapped up its entire production during the summer of 2024. The title of the movie has been taken from a very popular U2 song from their 1997 album Pop, called Wake Up Dead Man.

Alongside Daniel Craig playing the major role of the Southern detective, actors like Josh O’Connor, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Glen Close, Kerry Washington, Jeremy Renner, and Andrew Scott are also a part of the cast and crew. One of the major reasons for the hype surrounding the upcoming movie is its stellar cast members, based on Rian Johnson’s casting decision.

Details explored on the entire cast list of the upcoming Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (2025) directed by Rian Johnson

The movie has a stellar cast list that is sure to entrall fans and the audience.

Actor Daniel Craig plays the role of the main protagonist of the show, the southern detective, called Benoit Blanc, who is entrusted with solving any mystery around him. He has previously worked in the two prior Knives Out movies, and has acted in popular movies like The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Casino Royale.

Actor John O’Connor is all set to play the role of a young priest called Father Jud Duplenticy. He is popularly known in the entertainment industry for having played significant roles in the movie Challengers and the TV show called The Crown.

Actress Glenn Close plays the role of Martha Delacroix, the church housekeeper, and has previously appeared in Dangerous Liaisons and Fatal Attraction, among her many other popular movies.

Veteran actor Josh Brolin plays the character of Monsignor Jefferson Wicks and rose to fame with his appearances in The Goonies, No Country for Old Men, and Dune.

Popular actress Mila Kunis is going to play the local police chief called Geraldine Scott, and has worked extensively in Hollywood, with huge hits like Luckiest Girl Alive and Black Swan.

Actor Jeremy Renner plays the role of Doctor Nat Sharpe, the local physician, and has movies like The Hurt Locker, The Town, and The Avengers in his filmography.

Actress Kerry Washington, who has previously acted in movies like Scandal, Django Unchained, and The Six Triple Eight, plays the character of Vera Draven.

Actor Andrew Scott plays Lee Ross and has worked in Ripley and All of Us Strangers.

Actor Daryl McCormack plays the role of Cy Draven and has previously acted in Peaky Blinders, Good Luck to You, and Leo Grande.

Actor Thomas Haden Church, who has acted in movies like Sideways and Spider-Man 3, will play the character of Samson Holt.

