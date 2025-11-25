General Hospital spoilers: Drew faces public shaming, Willow’s engagement surprises Chase, Dante plans next move

Drew Cain (Image via Youtube / General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for the episode airing on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, show that fans are in for an exciting hour full of drama and surprising moments.

Viewers can expect major changes as investigations take unexpected turns and relationships are tested.

Key characters will face tough choices that could have big effects on life in Port Charles.

In this episode, Drew Cain will face public criticism while the investigation into the recent shooting takes a new direction.

Willow Tait’s engagement news spreads, leading to unexpected visits and serious conversations.

With plans unfolding and tensions rising, GH fans can look forward to a mix of drama, careful strategies, and emotional moments that will shape future storylines.

Drew Cain faces public scrutiny

Drew Cain is now the focus of everyone’s attention in Port Charles. The consequences of his latest actions continue to cause problems, leading to tense confrontations that leave him on edge.

While many people demand that he take responsibility, Drew stays stubborn, showing that he always wants things his way.

Stella Henry’s anger reaches a breaking point during a heated encounter at a local restaurant, where she confronts Drew about all the trouble he’s causing, but his dismissive attitude only makes the situation even more tense.

Willow Tait’s engagement sparks surprises

After saying yes to Drew’s proposal, Willow Tait’s engagement quickly becomes the main topic in Port Charles.

Harrison Chase and Brook Lynn Quartermaine are surprised by the news, which sets off a series of personal challenges for them.

Chase struggles to figure out why Willow agreed to the engagement, wondering if it’s because of her true feelings or to protect herself in Drew’s legal troubles.

His worry about her may lead him to take risky actions to help Willow, showing just how far he is willing to go for the people he cares about.

Jason and Lulu’s strategic conversation

Jason Morgan and Lulu Spencer are faced with a situation that requires them to take action.

They might join forces to deal with Charlotte Cassadine and Danny Morgan’s troublesome behavior.

Since children are involved, their conversation will focus on ways to handle the chaos while keeping everyone safe.

This teamwork also points to more organized efforts in Port Charles as the consequences of recent events continue to unfold.

Dante and Nathan plan a countermove

Dante Falconeri is determined to come up with a plan to deal with the latest threats, and he talks through his ideas with Nathan West.

Their conversation also looks at Curtis Ashford as a possible suspect in Drew’s case, showing that they need to be very careful in their next moves.

Nathan’s unexpected input during the discussion adds even more tension and highlights how high the stakes are for everyone trying to find justice.

Portia and Trina navigate family tensions

Trina Robinson is becoming more and more frustrated as she tries to keep her family together.

Her interactions with Jordan Ashford and Curtis show just how hard it is for her to manage her parents’ problems.

At the same time, Portia Robinson grows increasingly worried as she watches Trina’s behavior, showing how much the recent chaos is emotionally affecting the Robinson family.

Ava Jerome adds to the pressure

Ava Jerome being in Port Charles adds extra stress for Portia and the Robinson family. Her recent actions may make everyone more worried about Trina’s well-being and how the family will handle everything.

Ava’s schemes keep causing problems for those trying to maintain peace, setting the stage for future conflicts that will keep viewers on edge.

Fans can watch the new episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

