General Hospital spoilers: Wedding proposal shakes Port Charles, Willow gets Elizabeth’s support, and Nina makes a shocking confession

Willow Tait (Image via Youtube / General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, November 25, 2025, promise a jam-packed episode filled with drama, surprises, and heated confrontations in Port Charles.

Fans can expect intense moments as key characters face relationship dilemmas, legal troubles, and emotional confrontations.

With Thanksgiving around the corner, tensions rise, and secrets threaten to spill, making this episode one you won’t want to miss.

The highlight of tomorrow’s episode centers on Drew Cain’s romantic proposal to Willow Tait, which could shift several ongoing storylines.

Meanwhile, Sonny Corinthos prepares to deliver a fierce threat, Rocco Falconeri faces unexpected consequences, and Michael Corinthos contends with family tensions.

Plus, Nina Reeves and Liesl Obrecht are set to stir the pot, and Ava Jerome finds an unexpected ally in Jenz Sidwell.

General Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on November 25, 2025

Willow and Drew’s engagement sparks tension

The love story between Drew Cain and Willow Tait continues to be a major focus in Port Charles.

Drew will take out Lila’s ring and get down on one knee, surprising Willow. By proposing again, he hopes they can finally have their wedding.

This moment will likely make Michael Corinthos even more upset, and he may keep denying Willow time with Wiley and Amelia, which could leave family problems unresolved.

Elizabeth Baldwin will also get involved, giving Michael some guidance on how to handle the situation.

She encourages him to let Willow spend more time with the kids, but Michael may not be easy to convince.

His growing anger could come from both the engagement and his worries about Rocco Falconeri’s safety, meaning that family and romantic tensions will come to a head in Tuesday’s episode.

Rocco Falconeri faces trouble

Rocco’s recent stay at the juvenile detention center has left him injured, causing concern for Britt Westbourne. Britt warns him, “He’s liable to make things worse for you,” suggesting that Rocco might face even more dangerous situations, even though Sonny is trying to help.

Sonny is determined to get Rocco released in time for Thanksgiving, which could push him to confront ADA Justine Turner with a strong warning: “Get him out of there or I will.”

At the same time, Nathan West will visit Lulu Spencer at her house to give her updates on what’s happening, while making it clear that they both need to leave quickly.

This could lead to a fast legal move to get Rocco’s bail processed quickly, while also keeping Professor Henry “Hank” Dalton’s involvement a secret.

Liesl Obrecht and Nina Reeves join forces

Liesl Obrecht will ask Nina Reeves for help in exposing what happened to Rocco by using her position in the media. However, if Rocco’s legal problems get solved quickly, Liesl might not need Nina’s help after all.

Nina also has a personal secret to share as she is expected to admit that she helped Harrison Chase without telling Willow.

Her honesty will challenge Willow’s patience, but it could also show how important loyalty and freedom are in Willow’s life.

Ava Jerome and Jenz Sidwell power play

Political tensions are also part of the story as Jenz Sidwell tells Ava Jerome that he isn’t a gracious loser after Measure C didn’t pass.

He is determined to keep going after Sonny’s piers and will find an ally in Ava, which strengthens their partnership during all the ongoing problems.

Their teamwork is likely to bring even more schemes and drama to Port Charles as rivalries continue to grow.

Tomorrow’s episode of General Hospital looks set to be full of important events.

With engagements, legal problems, and changing alliances, the residents of Port Charles will face a mix of drama that will keep fans watching closely.

Fans can watch the new episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.