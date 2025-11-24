Miss Piggy gets “arrested” by Sabrina Carpenter during the final Short n’ Sweet tour show in a fun surprise moment

Sabrina Carpenter performs during her "Short n' Sweet" tour at Madison Square Garden on October 26, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG)

Singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter has been touring all over the world promoting her sixth studio album called Short n’ Sweet, which was released on August 23, 2024.

She began her tour way back on March 3, 2025, with a concert in Berlin, and wrapped it up on November 23, 2025, with her final show in Los Angeles.

However, she ended up surprising her fans and everyone in the audience by arresting Miss Piggy, who is a character from The Muppets Show.

In Sabrina’s seventieth show in Los Angeles, she ended up calling Miss Piggy out from the crowd and calling her one of the funniest celebrities that she had met.

Eventually, she arrested Miss Piggy with the help of Bobo the Bear on account of being too attractive.

Both Miss Piggy and Bobo are characters from Seth Rogan’s The Muppets Show, and the reason why Sabrina arrested her is because of an upcoming crossover.

During the annual Grammy event on February 3, 2025, after Sabrina’s performance, it was announced that she would be starring in an upcoming revival of the iconic show in a reboot by Disney+, to commemorate its 50th anniversary.

Details about Sabrina Carpenter's arrest of Miss Piggy in her final show in Los Angeles for her Short n’ Sweet tour

In singer and songwriter Sabrina Carpenter’s 17th and final show of her Short n’ Sweet tour, she ended up surprising the audience in a heartfelt and sweet moment where she arrested Miss Piggy.

Sabrina’s last show took place on November 23, 2025, at the Crypto Arena stage, and she gave an incredible performance.

Throughout her tour dates in Los Angeles, one of the quirks that Sabrina had incorporated into her performances was arresting certain celebrities like SZA, Anne Hathaway, Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning, and Maya Rudolph, to name a few.

Towards the end of her show, she closed her performance with the arrest of Miss Piggy from the Muppets universe.

She had a heartfelt banter with her, where she said that Miss Piggy had a face that she would recognize anywhere, and also asked her questions regarding whether she had been enjoying the show. Sabrina said,

“I’d know that face anywhere. Excuse me, what is your name?No one has prepared me for you being here, actually. Are you enjoying the show?”

During their conversation, Sabrina said,

“You’re so funny, Miss Piggy, wow! You’re like the only celebrity I get nervous to be around. I’m getting really flustered … We’ve arrested so many beautiful individuals, and I feel like tonight is your night”.

She eventually got out a pair of fluffy pink handcuffs and handed them over to Bobo the Bear, who had been standing next to Miss Piggy as her security guard. He arrested her for Sabrina.

The main motive and reason behind Sabrina Carpenter’s decision to feature Miss Piggy and Bobo the Bear is that in Disney+’s upcoming revival reboot of Seth Rogen’s The Muppets Show, she would star in a role and also be one of the co-executive producers of the film.

This was announced earlier this year during Sabrina’s performance at the 2025 annual Grammys on February 3, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.