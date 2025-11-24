Is Arrow leaving Netflix? Reasons explored and different platforms to watch the series

Arrow (Image via Prime Video)

The Arrow superhero series will leave Netflix in the US on December 18, 2025. The show is about Oliver Queen, a man who has survived a shipwreck and returns home to secretly fight crime as a masked archer using his bow skills to take on corruption within his city.

A licensing deal that put The CW's shows on Netflix made all 8 seasons streamable on the service starting in 2020. When this license contract with Warner Bros. was canceled, the content was removed.

The CW also did not get its contract renewed. Viewers have up to mid-December to watch or rewatch the series before it leaves the platform.

Reasons behind Arrow's departure from Netflix

One major reason is that the licensing deal between Netflix and the rights holder, the network The CW / studio Warner Bros. Television for Arrow is expiring, and Netflix has chosen or been unable to renew under acceptable terms.

In addition, Netflix’s own policy is that titles may be removed when “the rights to the title are no longer available, or the cost to renew outweighs the benefits (popularity, cost)”.

Financially, if the cost of renewing the streaming rights is high and the return from viewer demand or strategic value is comparatively low, the studio may pull the content or move it to a competing service.

Finally, the larger corporate strategy may be at play: since Arrow is a DC property produced under Warner Bros., the studio may prefer to consolidate streaming of its catalogue on a platform it controls rather than licensing to third-party streaming services indefinitely.

Alternative services to watch Arrow and methods to view it

After Arrow leaves Netflix, options to watch shift largely to purchase or a possible new streaming home, although no free ad-supported option has been confirmed as of yet.

All seasons can be purchased digitally through Amazon Video, Apple TV, or Fandango At Home, where the show's episodes are downloaded or rented starting at very low prices when on sale.

Search the app store or website for Arrow seasons 1-8, create an account if need be, and then select the buy option.

Ownership means one will always have access to the content, sans a subscription. Speculation is that Warner Bros. or The CW streaming service, such as Max, formerly known as HBO Max, will be its next likely home because of the ownership ties; however, details are pending.

For the US audience, Arrow may not land directly on Hulu, although that service does carry some CW material.

For viewers outside the US, situations will vary; international viewers can track availability by region.

All about Arrow

Arrow is a live-action superhero television series that aired from 2012 until 2020. It was developed by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Andrew Kreisberg based on the DC Comics character Green Arrow.

It begins with the billionaire Oliver Queen, previously considered dead, returning to Starling City and assuming the persona of Arrow, a vigilante who fights crime and corruption.

During its eight-season course, the show developed into a central pillar of what became known as the Arrowverse, which garnered crossover events with other DC-based TV shows.

Arrow is still streaming on Netflix till December 18, 2025.