Why was Tara Reid removed from a hotel on a stretcher? Actress appears disoriented in viral footage as paramedics intervene

Tara Reid was removed from a hotel in Rosemont on a stretcher after it appeared that she was having a medical emergency. A video obtained by TMZ showed the American Pie actress appearing dazed and confused as paramedics moved her out of the hotel lobby into a waiting ambulance in the early hours of November 23, 2025.



In the clip captured by an onlooker, several individuals helped a confused Reid into a wheelchair at the lobby. One of the uniformed men can be seen informing Reid that they will take her to her room.

TMZ reported that the onlooker who had recorded the incident claimed the actress said, “You don't know who I am. I am famous. I'm an actress,” before the paramedics arrived.

TMZ followed up their report of the situation with an interview with Tara Reid, who claimed that somebody slipped a drug into her drink and made her unconscious.

Tamara Reid claims she was "drugged" in the viral video where she appears disoriented

The 50-year-old actress told TMZ, who first published the video of her vulnerable moment, that she checked into her room at the Chicago hotel on November 22, 2025, and went downstairs for a cigarette and a drink.

Reid added that she arrived at the bar, ordered her drink and cigarettes and made her way outside to smoke. She allegedly met some YouTubers in the hotel lobby who went with her to smoke.

Reid told the news outlet that when she returned, her drink, which she had left unattended, had a small napkin covering it. She revealed that she removed the napkin and drained the contents of the glass.

The actress added that she remembered waking up in a hospital bed after.

Rosemont police have not corroborated Tara Reid’s statements. Per TMZ, the police say there was no mention of “drugging,” and no one had filed a report about such an incident in the hotel.

Tara Reid made a rare red carpet appearance for the premiere of the horror film Pabrik Gula in Los Angeles in March 2025.

The actress also clapped back at those criticizing her recent appearance, saying:

“If we were overweight, then they can’t say anything because that’s bullying. But it’s the same thing if you’re skinny. That’s still bullying, too.”

