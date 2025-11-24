Now You See Me 4 will act as a fresh reset for the franchise, producer confirms in new update

Rosamund Pike, Dave Franco, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Jesse Eisenberg, Justice Smith, Ariana Greenblatt, Dominic Sessa, Lizzy Caplan and Morgan Freeman attend Lionsgate's "Now You See Me: Now You Don't" New York premiere at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers on November 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)

Lionsgate’s Now You See Me, directed by Ruben Fleischer and produced by Bobby Cohen, released the third film in the franchise called Now You See Me: Now You Don’t on November 14, 2025.

The producer of the film, Cohen, recently opened up about Now You See Me 4, the fourth installment in the franchise, and said that the storyline would be reset and the powers of the Horsemen would shift in accordance with their own personal lives and beliefs.

Cohen also assured fans and viewers that the fourth movie would not be released after as long a break between the second and the third movie, which was almost a decade. He said that Lionsgate had been extremely proactive in helping him and Fleischer, and they had already given the green signal for the fourth movie seven months before the third one was released, in April 2025.

The potential storyline and plot arc of Now You See Me 4 would show how the extended Horsemen end up collaborating with each other again while trying to induct a new member into the Eye.

Ruben Fleischer, the director of the franchise, also said that they are looking into making Mark Ruffalo’s role of Dylan Rhodes a bigger and more important character.

Details explored on Bobby Cohen, the producer of the Now You See Me franchise, confirming a fourth movie with a storyline reset

Bobby Cohen, who is the producer of all the Now You See Me movies, spoke to journalist Russ Milheim from The Direct and shared that Now You See Me 4 is already under development, and the storyline of that movie would be reset.

The narrative would show how the characters of the Horsemen begin learning how to work in sunlight again, and they would stop using their powers and skills for nefarious purposes. Cohen said,

“Without giving too much away, we get to kind of reset a little bit. One of the big things is that the Horsemen, by the end of this movie, for reasons that everyone in the audience will discover, can kind of operate in sunlight again. They don't necessarily have to be fugitives. "So, if you think about that, if you think about giving these characters an opportunity to perform in open sunlight, perform in front of large crowds, and have the crowds just thrilled to, not just their Robin Hood motivations, and their actual skills, the crime-fighting skills, but just what incredible performers they are, getting back to that rock and roll, super band, and putting on a great show."

Cohen also spoke about how Lionsgate had made it easy for him and director Ruben Fleischer and had given them the greenlight for the fourth movie long before the third hit the screens. He said,

“Lionsgate has been a great partners and said, 'You know what, we've seen enough. Let's get going on figuring out what the next movie is.' And just as filmmakers, that's so incredibly gratifying. Most studios, understandably, wait until the movie opens to decide if it's a hit, or at least wait 'til they see a rough cut. But I think they were, as they were from the beginning, we knew we had come up with a big new idea, and we knew this new cast was going to not just hold their own with the OGs, but take it to another place."

Fleisher also spoke about Now You See Me 4 and said that they would try to work together with Mark Ruffalo and give his character, Dylan Rhodes, a bigger role in the upcoming film.

