Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo set to lead Legendary’s new movie ‘Gundam' in a fresh action story

Actor Noah Centineo, who is currently working on a project called Street Fighter with the Legendary company, is all set to star in a live-action adaptation of Gundam, the Japanese military science-fiction cinematic franchise, which was created by Yoshiyuki Tomino, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Gundam was initially created for Sunrise Company, and the anime features huge robots, which are also called mechas. In addition to Noah Centineo, Sydney Sweeney is also set to act in the movie, which is going to be directed and made by veteran director Jim Mickle.

The project is going to be made by veteran director Jim Mickle, who has already adapted the anime for the screen but has yet to give it a name. Mickle came to fame following the huge success of his drama series called Sweet Tooth on Netflix, which was adapted from Jeff Lemire’s series called Vertigo.

Jim Mickle also wrote the entire script and adapted Gundam for the live-action screen, though it is yet to be named.

The Hollywood Reporter also shed light on how, previously, Legendary was in talks with the actor Drew Starkey for the role that they eventually ended up offering to Noah Centineo; however, the deal with Drew was never closed.

Gundam is a Japanese anime that premiered for the first time in 1979. The central plot arc and storyline of the show focus on the Universal Century, which is an era in which most human beings have migrated to outer space colonies due to a problem of overpopulation on Earth.

However, things end up getting complicated and dangerous when the people in the space colonies fight for their own autonomy and independence and end up declaring war against the people living on Earth. A huge battle ensues, which is mainly fought by giant pilot robots called mechas.

In the upcoming live-action adaptation of Gundam, Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo will be the two main protagonists, and they would end up falling in love with each other, but their lives would be difficult since they would belong on two opposite sides of the warring planets.

