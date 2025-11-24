Y: Marshals, a spinoff series from the Yellowstone universe, finally gets a release date

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Luke Grimes poses during the "Eddington" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

The world of Yellowstone continues to expand, and its next major chapter is officially on the way. Y: Marshals, the newest series in Taylor Sheridan’s ever-growing universe, now has a confirmed release date on CBS. The show marks the next evolution of Kayce Dutton’s story as he steps away from ranch life and into the dangerous territory of federal law enforcement. Created by Sheridan alongside David C. Glasser and Spencer Hudnut, the series blends the neo-Western edge of Yellowstone with the procedural intensity of a U.S. Marshals drama.

With CBS securing a prime-time slot and Paramount+ backing the streaming rollout, Sheridan’s latest project is positioned as a major television event. The article further breaks down the release details, cast & crew, and plot for interested readers.

Release details for Y: Marshals

CBS has officially set the premiere of Y: Marshals for March 1, 2026, airing every Sunday at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET exclusively on CBS. The show will lead into CBS’s hit drama Tracker, a placement that signals the network’s confidence in the spinoff’s mainstream appeal. For viewers who prefer streaming, each episode of the series will be available on Paramount+ the following day, consistent with CBS’s hybrid distribution model for major franchise titles.

Cast and character details explored

The neo-western series Y: Marshals features a balanced mix of familiar Yellowstone stars and new additions who expand Kayce Dutton’s world. Luke Grimes leads the series as Kayce, now stepping into his role with the U.S. Marshals, while Gil Birmingham returns as Thomas Rainwater and Mo Brings Plenty reprises his role as Mo, keeping important ties to Kayce’s past intact. Brecken Merrill also returns as Tate Dutton, ensuring the father-son dynamic remains part of the story, though Kelsey Asbille’s Monica is not yet confirmed to appear.

The spinoff also introduces several new characters who shape Kayce’s federal team and the broader conflicts ahead. Arielle Kebbel joins as Belle, Ash Santos as Andrea, and Tatanka Means as Miles, each positioned to influence Kayce’s work within the marshal system. Logan Marshall-Green plays Pete Calvin, while Brett Cullen appears as Harry Gifford, adding experienced voices to the agency’s hierarchy. Together, the cast sets up a grounded, character-driven expansion of the Yellowstone universe.

What is Y: Marshals all about?

The first Y: Marshals teaser sets the stage for a more intense, action-driven series. In the short preview, Kayce appears in full marshal gear, operating alongside a specialized unit. This is not ranch life, this is federal law, tactical missions, and the constant threat of criminal escalation. The teaser switches immediately to Kacey chasing two speeding SUVs on his horse, showcasing an intense action sequence from the series.

Themes of duty, family, identity, and sacrifice are front and center. The story follows Kayce balancing a dangerous career with raising Tate, all while confronting challenges that push him into moral and emotional conflict. Sheridan’s signature world-building is evident—Y: Marshals expands the Yellowstone landscape by connecting rural, political, and criminal forces under one federal storyline.

For fans eager to see where Kayce’s path leads next, Y: Marshals arrives March 1, 2026.