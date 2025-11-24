"I feel [de]frauded" - 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Stacey opens up about how Florian no longer acts committed to their marriage

Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva pose backstage at the Stylist's Choice Runway Show during New York Fashion Week (Image via Getty)

During the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Tell All, Stacey shared concerns about her marriage to Florian, noting that he no longer demonstrates commitment to their relationship. Stacey stated,

“I feel like he abandoned me, and he abandoned this marriage, and now that he doesn't need me anymore because he's got his citizenship, I feel [de]frauded.”

She explained that Florian is now living in Connecticut for a job, while she remains in Miami.

Their separation has lasted for several months, prompting Stacey to question the future of their marriage and to seek clarity from Florian about their next steps.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Tell All star Stacey questions Florian’s commitment as their marriage faces separation

Stacey and Florian’s living arrangements

Stacey reported that Florian moved to Connecticut before officially obtaining his United States citizenship. She said, “I just don’t feel married anymore,” expressing that the relocation affected her perception of the relationship. During the Tell All, she addressed the situation with Florian directly, asking,

“So, what’s going to happen to us? Do you want to be together? I mean, do you want me to move to Connecticut? We really haven’t discussed it, Florian.”

Florian responded that his stance on the marriage had not changed, but Stacey emphasized the need for a “plan” to determine how they would proceed.

According to Stacey, the separation has extended into their fifth month, during which she attempted to engage Florian in discussions about their relationship.

She told producers that Florian’s move felt like a “calculated” decision, adding, “You got your citizenship. You don’t need me!”

Florian denied that his actions were intended to exclude Stacey, but she continued to press for answers about their future together.

Stacey’s observations on Florian’s behavior

Stacey shared that she recently observed Florian hiding his phone during a trip to Turkey. In a confessional, she explained, “He’s hiding something for sure,” describing the situation as a reason for her concern about his intentions. She also stated,

“Do I think Florian’s in this marriage for the long haul? Absolutely not,” indicating that she doubts the long-term viability of their relationship.

Stacey expressed a desire to continue working on the marriage, but noted that Florian has not demonstrated accountability for his actions or treatment of her during their separation.

Darcey, Stacey’s twin, also commented on the situation, noting that both of their husbands appeared disengaged.

Darcey said that Florian and her own husband Georgi, were “checked out” and in “discard mode,” reflecting on the parallel marital issues experienced by the sisters.

Stacey mentioned the potential for a “twin divorce,” referencing both her own marriage and Darcey’s history with Georgi.

Steps toward clarifying the marriage

Stacey repeatedly emphasized the importance of communication with Florian regarding their future. She expressed that a discussion about living arrangements and marital expectations is essential, stating,

“I just want my husband back!”

Despite this, she noted that Florian has not committed to a resolution, and the couple has not established a plan to reconcile their differences.

Stacey indicated that the current arrangement has raised questions about Florian’s intentions and the long-term direction of their marriage.

Throughout the Tell All, Stacey’s statements focused on observable events and interactions with Florian, including his relocation, citizenship acquisition, and response to questions about their relationship.

Her comments reflected the ongoing uncertainty and need for clarity in the marriage without adding personal interpretation or analysis beyond the facts shared on the show.

Stay tuned for more updates.