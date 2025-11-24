Who is Erin Slaver? Everything to know about Grey’s Anatomy star Chris Carmack’s wife

Erin Slaver

Erin Slaver is a musician, vocalist, songwriter, and actress. She is also popular for being actor Chris Carmack's wife. Carmack is celebrated for his role as Doctor Atticus "Link" Lincoln on ABC's hit medical drama Grey's Anatomy. His real-life partner and collaborator is a star in her own right.

After studying classical violin, Erin Slaver has built a career in bluegrass, jazz, and baroque. She's moved from New York to Nashville and now to Los Angeles, where she continues to shine in music and entertainment. Through their shared love of music, Chris Carmack and his talented wife Erin Slaver are deeply involved in his life.

Slaver's many skills and connections in the music scene are not only her job, but they are also the basis of her relationship with the Grey's Anatomy star. Their shared musical journey has brought them together creatively and given them a wonderful family life, showing that they are not your typical Hollywood couple.

Looking further into Erin Slaver's career

Erin Slaver started playing violin at three and studied classical music in college. After three years as the Stony Brook University Orchestra concertmaster, Slaver earned a Bachelor of Music from the university in 2010. She took a year off from graduate school in classical violin performance to move to Tennessee, where she discovered her passion for songwriting and fiddling.

As an artist and in-demand live musician, she has had a long and successful career. She plays violin and fiddle and has toured with big country stars like Martina McBride, Trace Adkins, Carolyn Dawn Johnson, and Sam Palladio, adding to their sound with mandolin, acoustic guitar, and background vocals. She has also played backup for many artists, such as Rod Stewart, Rascal Flatts, Kelly Clarkson, Lady A, Keith Urban, Jennifer Nettles, Amy Grant, Vince Gill, and Scotty McCreery.

Slaver played fiddle and sang background vocals for James Dolan's band JD and the Straight Shot for five years, co-writing and performing on several studio albums with them. She has played at Madison Square Garden before big bands like the Eagles, Chicago, the Doobie Brothers, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and Jewel.

Apart from playing instruments, Erin Slaver is also a singer, songwriter, and actress. As part of her acting, she worked as a child actress and pit violinist at the Forestburgh Playhouse for many summers. She also played Hayden Panettiere's backup singer on Seasons 1 and 2 of the ABC drama Nashville.

It was there that she met the man she would later marry. It's also where she recorded music for Broadway shows, the CMA Awards, music videos, and commercials. It's her ultimate goal to perform her music and make people happy, whether it's in a big concert hall or a small music venue.

Erin Slaver's Life Beyond Music

Erin Slaver is a loving wife and mother outside of her successful career. She played violin in a band with Nashville co-star Sam Palladio and met Chris Carmack. Carmack was impressed by her performance and started dating a year after becoming friends because he wanted to sing and play music.

The couple's shared musical passion is a significant part of their personal life. Carmack proposed to Erin Slaver in 2016 in a romantic fashion.

"I proposed on a rooftop at a hotel in New York," he told PEOPLE in an interview during March 2016. "I hired a little gypsy jazz quartet to play some of our favorite songs. I even fooled her into dressing up so we could take nice pictures."

The couple had their first daughter, Kai, in September 2016. Two years later, Sam Palladio attended their October 19, 2018, wedding. Their second daughter, Cielle Estee, expanded their family. On May 26, 2022, Erin posted on Instagram,

"Cielle Estee Carmack, (means the sky and the stars) and that’s exactly what she is to us! Born 2 weeks early on May 10th, she was the best surprise we could’ve imagined! Thank you to @jennychoiphoto for the beautiful photos to help us remember these very special (and sleep deprived) days!”

Grey's Anatomy episodes are available to stream on ABC.