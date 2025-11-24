"We ended off bad" – Baddies USA star Ahna walks into the penthouse unsure about facing Biggie since their fallout

Ahna Mac of Baddia USA: Chapter 1 (Image via Instagram/@ahnasmac)

The first episode of Baddies USA: Chapter 1 opens with Ahna Mac entering the penthouse amid lingering uncertainty regarding her interaction with Biggie. She reflected on their previous encounter, stating,

"Last time I seen Biggie, we were not on good terms. We ended off bad. We have not talked."

Ahna acknowledged that while she was ready to see the other cast members, she remained unsure about how her meeting with Biggie would unfold.

The episode highlighted unresolved tensions among the cast and revisited events leading up to the season’s start, showing a cautious approach from both parties.

Ahna Mac faces uncertainty reuniting with Biggie in Baddies USA

Arrival at the penthouse and initial interaction

Upon entering the penthouse, Ahna interacted with the other cast members. Tinka Abella addressed her, explaining that she was there to "defend" Ahna in reference to prior conversations regarding past incidents.

Ahna responded to the room, noting that the group was loud. In a confessional, she explained her feelings about the reunion:

"I'm meeting with the ladies at the penthouse. And honestly, I don't know how I feel."

Biggie also shared his perspective during a confessional, explaining that he was uncertain about how his interaction with Ahna would unfold.

He noted that he could not determine whether she would "jump" on him or if he should approach her first, and he emphasized that the situation felt unpredictable.

Addressing past tensions

The episode revisited the events that caused friction between Ahna and Biggie.

Biggie described the prior incident, explaining that Ahna told him she was not "getting jumped," and he then considered why the situation unfolded as it did.

Tinka Abella added context, saying,

"Regardless if she wasn't getting jumped or not, you should have been out there to see yourself if she was getting jumped, Biggie."

Mariahlynn questioned the status of the conflict between Biggie and Ahna by asking what was happening between them, seeking clarification on their unresolved issues.

In response, Biggie explained that the situation "hurts" for him, noting that he had not spoken to Ahna in some time, which contributed to the tension and uncertainty surrounding their current relationship.

He highlighted the ongoing lack of communication and the lingering effects of past events that have yet to be addressed between the two cast members.

Preparing for the season

Other cast members provided context for the season and their roles. Tinka Abella reintroduced herself, stating that she is "back" after taking time away from filming, referencing the nine months she spent off-screen.

She​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ mentioned coming back to the cast and said that she is up for the season's events.

Mariahlynn also spotlighted her preparation for the next season, promising "loyalty" to dealing with any controversies that may turn up, thus, stressing her being chosen for handling any difficulties with other cast members.

Ahna’s confessional was about how she looked at the cast’s interactions she would ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌have.

She explained that she is "excited" to see all the ladies in the penthouse, but also acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding how her meetings with each member, particularly Biggie, would unfold.

Biggie also noted the uncertain status of his relationship with Ahna, saying,

"I really don't know where I stand right now with Ana. Things have been on and off a lot, especially since the reunion. So hopefully seeing Ana this season will be way easier."

Stay tuned for more updates.