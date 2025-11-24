Who is Scotty from Baddies USA pregnant with? Details explored amidst surprise announcement

Zeus Network Founder & CEO Lemuel Plummer speaks during a screening and Q&A for 'Two Sides' on Day 2 of the SCAD aTVfest 2018 (Image via Getty)

Scotlynd Ryan, also known as Scotty, a cast member on Baddies USA, confirmed her pregnancy in the first episode of Baddies USA: Chapter One.

The announcement revealed that she is pregnant with the child of Lemuel Plummer, founder and CEO of Zeus Network. During the episode, Scotty shared the news with her fellow cast members, stating,

"I have something to tell you, ladies. I'm pregnant" while receiving supportive reactions from the group.

Scotty provided further details, confirming the pregnancy was planned and that Plummer would be involved as a father. She mentioned her due date is April 15, aligning closely with Lemmy’s birthday on April 10.

Scotty confirms pregnancy with Lemuel Plummer on Baddies USA

Scotty’s announcement on Baddies USA

In her confessional during the episode, Scotty explained her feelings about sharing the news, stating,

"I'm so nervous. I'm so, like, I'm happy, but I'm really happy that I got to tell these ladies because they are mothers. And they were very supportive and very sweet."

She also expressed appreciation for the support of the other cast members, explaining that she definitely wanted to be around them, was very nervous, but also "happy" and looking forward to meeting her baby.

Scotty clarified that the pregnancy was planned, stating,

"This wasn't like this. We were trying. This wasn't a surprise. This was planned. Yeah, he’s amazing. I think you know that. Lemmy's going to be a great dad."

The announcement occurred during a segment that emphasized interaction among the cast members.

The other cast members present responded positively, congratulating both Scotty and Plummer, with multiple expressions, notably emphasizing "Congratulations" to Lemmy as well.

Scotty’s role in the Baddies franchise

Scotty has been involved in multiple seasons of the Baddies series, including Baddies South, Baddies West, Baddies East, Baddies Caribbean, Baddies Midwest, Baddies Africa, and Baddies USA, according to Baddies Fandom.

She first appeared during Baddies South as a mid-season addition, introduced by Natalie Nunn as a replacement for Christina Salgado.

She received a cold reception from some cast members, notably Chrisean Rock, during her initial appearance.

Throughout her time on the show, Scotty has had on-screen conflicts with various cast members. In Baddies West, she feuded with Razor and temporarily fell out with Natalie Nunn after an altercation.

During Baddies East, she was involved in confrontations with Ahna Mac, Tee and Natalie while filming in Jamaica.

She later appeared as a judge for auditions in Baddies West and Baddies East. She continued to appear as a judge in subsequent seasons, including Baddies Caribbean, Baddies Midwest, and Baddies Africa.

Information about Lemuel Plummer

Lemuel Plummer, often referred to as Lemmy, is the CEO and Founder of Zeus Network.

According to reports from Vibe, he has been linked to the entertainment industry since an early age, coming from a family involved in media production, with both parents owning television stations in Detroit.

Plummer began producing shows at a young age, selling his first series, Preachers of LA, to Oxygen and later entering a first-look deal with BET Networks.

In 2018, he launched Zeus Network to produce and distribute his own content independently. Plummer was involved in a public altercation with Ray J after the 2024 BET Awards, an incident widely reported in the media.

Plummer’s connection to Scotty was confirmed during her Baddies USA announcement.

Scotty’s statements on the show indicate that he will play a role as the father of her child, and the pregnancy was planned with his awareness and involvement.

Stay tuned for more updates.