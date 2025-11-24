The definitive buying guide to Black Friday streaming deals: When to buy and which ones are the gems and more

Black Friday is no longer just about TVs and consoles. In 2025, Black Friday also brings deep cuts on the apps people watch on those screens. Prices climbed throughout the year, yet a handful of limited-time offers now lower the cost of Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu, ESPN, Starz and Prime Video add-ons for several months. Several Black Friday savings are already live, including Apple TV’s half-price six-month plan and a bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN Unlimited, which can cover a household for the next year.

This guide focuses on what matters during Black Friday and the days after. Which Black Friday streaming deals are a real value? When to start each plan. How to redeem without getting trapped by auto-renew. It is a roadmap for the next twelve months, not just one weekend.

Biggest Black Friday 2025 streaming deals and which ones are worth it

Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Unlimited bundle:

$29.99 a month for 12 months with ads. The premium version, which includes ad-free Disney+ and Hulu, is $38.99 per month for 12 months. New or eligible returning subscribers only. Offer ends January 5, 2026. Redeem on Disney+ or Hulu and link through a MyDisney account. Viewers get ESPN networks with major leagues and studio shows, plus Disney+ and Hulu libraries like The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, Loki, Andor and Ahsoka.

Apple TV six-month offer:

$5.99 a month for six months, down from $12.99. New and eligible returning subscribers. Ends December 1, 2025. Sign up in the Apple TV app or at tv.apple.com. Headliners include Severance, Slow Horses, Silo, Masters of the Air, and new launches across winter.

Prime Video add-on channel sale:

Up to 75 per cent off for the first two months on more than 30 channels. Window runs through December 1, 2025. Examples include Max, AMC+, BritBox, Crunchyroll, Starz, MGM+ and Hallmark+ (note the plus Sign). Subscribe to Prime Video under Channels.

This is a cheap way to binge a service for sixty days, then cancel. Popular picks include House of the Dragon on Max, Interview with the Vampire on AMC+, Shetland on BritBox and a large anime slate on Crunchyroll.

Starz's annual plan:

$11.99 total for a full year when paid in advance during the sale. The monthly Black Friday price is $2.99 for the first three months if an annual plan is not desired. Redeem on Starz.com. Catalog highlights include Outlander: Blood of My Blood, BMF and Power Book IV: Force.

Walmart + with a streaming perk:

Annual membership drops to $49. Members can choose Paramount+ Essential or Peacock Premium and switch every ninety days. Listed through December 2, 2025. A good fit for households that already use Walmart for their shopping.

A quick note on Netflix during Black Friday. The service rarely discounts. Savers usually rely on month-to-month hopping or carrier bundles rather than true Black Friday streaming deals.

Black Friday streaming deals: When to buy, how long each discount lasts and the timing strategy

Most headline Black Friday streaming deals are already live and do not get cheaper on Black Friday itself. The Apple TV and Prime Video channel windows close on December 1. Walmart+ runs through December 2. The Disney+, Hulu and ESPN Unlimited bundle runs through January 5, 2026.

Viewers should start short promos close to the days they plan to watch to avoid wasting discounted time. The six-month Apple TV subscription is best activated when multiple marquee series overlap. A twelve-month sports bundle pays off when a favourite league is entering a busy stretch. Set a calendar reminder a few days before each promo ends to review usage before full pricing resumes.

How to choose the right combo and redeem without headaches?

Sports-first homes:

Select the Disney+, Hulu and ESPN Unlimited bundle for $29.99 per month for 12 months. It covers ESPN live sports plus entertainment anchors like The Bear and Loki. Add a short Prime Video channel window if a specific event or show requires Max or AMC+.

Prestige TV and dramas:

Start Apple TV at $5.99 a month for six months to catch Severance, Slow Horses, and Silo. Layer one Prime Video add-on for two months to clear a Max or AMC+ watchlist. Cancel add-ons before the promotion ends and the price returns to full.

Families and kids:

Use the Disney+ and Hulu side of the ESPN Unlimited bundle for year-round family viewing, then rotate a holiday add-on like Hallmark+ for two discounted months.

Deal hygiene and eligibility:

Every promo auto-renews at the standard rate after the discounted term. Most require a new or eligible returning status. Region availability can vary. Redeem directly on official landing pages for the cleanest setup and to see eligibility before checkout. These steps keep Black Friday and the broader Black Friday streaming deals simple, clear, and cost-effective across the year.

Stay tuned for more updates.