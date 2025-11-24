Best streaming platform deals during Black Friday 2025: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and more

Black Friday 2025 is about smart stacking, not one-off 99-cent shocks. The strongest Black Friday savings can be found in Disney’s ecosystem, Apple’s services and Prime Video Channels, with Walmart+ offering a clever annual workaround for Peacock or Paramount+.

Netflix again skips headline discounts, so any Netflix savings come through device or broadband bundles. The headliners are clear. Disney+, Hulu and ESPN Unlimited bundle drops to $29.99 a month for a whole year, undercutting ESPN Unlimited’s solo price.

Apple’s streaming service is now $5.99 per month for six months, available both directly and as a Prime Video channel. Prime Video is slashing dozens of add-on channels for the first two months, including Max and Crunchyroll, while Starz is running one of its deepest annual cuts.

This guide outlines the best Black Friday offers, compares them to last year's and explains how to secure each one before the deadlines close.

Biggest Black Friday 2025 streaming discounts: Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and more

Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Unlimited bundle

Ad-supported triple bundle at $29.99 a month for 12 months. Premium bundle with ad-free Disney+ and ad-free Hulu at $38.99 a month for 12 months. The offer ends January 5, 2026, and is applicable to new and eligible returning subscribers. Catalogue highlights include The Mandalorian, Loki, Ahsoka, Bluey on Disney+, The Bear and Only Murders in the Building on Hulu, plus live sports via ESPN Unlimited.

Apple TV

$5.99 a month for six months when started between November 21 and December 1, 2025. The same rate is also available inside Prime Video Channels for eligible Prime members. Viewers can catch Severance season 2, Slow Horses, Silo, The Morning Show and more.

Prime Video Channels sale

Amazon is discounting dozens of add-ons by up to 75 percent off for the first two months, through December 1. Examples include Max at $2.99 per month, Starz at around $2.75 to $3.99 per month, BritBox at $2.75 per month, and Crunchyroll at $2.99 per month. Those channels provide access to shows like House of the Dragon, The White Lotus, Outlander, and anime staples like One Piece and Attack on Titan.

Starz direct

Black Friday cuts bring the monthly intro down to roughly $2.99 for the first three months and an annual plan as low as $1 a month when prepaid for 12 months, featuring franchises like Outlander and Power.

Peacock and Apple TV bundle

Early Black Friday bundles pair Peacock Premium with Apple’s service at $14.99 a month, or Peacock Premium Plus with Apple’s service at $19.99 a month, undercutting separate subscriptions. Peacock carries The Office, Yellowstone, and next-day NBC and Bravo, as well as Premier League and Sunday Night Football.

Walmart+ route for Peacock or Paramount+

Walmart+ annual is $49 through December 2, 2025, and now includes a free streaming choice of Peacock Premium or Paramount+ Essential with the ability to switch every 90 days. This is an indirect Black Friday streaming win for families who already want Walmart’s shipping and grocery perks.

Live TV streamers for cord-cutters

YouTube TV is $72.99 a month for the first three months for new subscribers. Fubo and DirecTV Stream are offering first-month discounts of $20 to $30. Sports fans receive NFL, NBA, college football and local channels, depending on the market.

Netflix, the outlier

Multiple roundups suggest that there will be no direct Black Friday discount again in 2025. Savings appear through carrier and broadband bundles that include several free months. Big releases like Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Wednesday remain drawcards, but not part of a Black Friday cut.

How to claim each Black Friday streaming deal and when they expire

Disney bundles are activated on the Disney or ESPN landing pages by signing in with a MyDisney account before January 5, 2026. The discounted rate applies for 12 months, after which it reverts to the current bundle pricing.

Apple’s six-month offer is available directly in the Apple TV app or at the service’s site, and as a Prime Video Channel for eligible Prime members, when started by December 1, 2025, at the stated cutoff.

Prime Video Channel deals are claimed from the Channels storefront. Most are for new or lapsed subscribers to each channel and auto-renew at full price after the two-month promo. These Black Friday cuts run through December 1, 2025.

Starz’s Black Friday pricing is live on its site. Shoppers can choose a short monthly intro or the deeply discounted annual plan. Auto-renew terms apply.

Walmart+ shoppers can purchase the $49 annual plan through December 2, then activate Paramount+ or Peacock as a membership benefit and switch every 90 days.

YouTube TV promotions are claimed from the service’s site and revert to the current base rate after the intro period unless canceled.

A simple Black Friday safety step helps. Viewers should set a calendar reminder a few days before each promo window ends, then reassess usage to prevent renewals from rolling into full price without review.

Stay tuned for more updates.