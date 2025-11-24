IT: Welcome To Derry season 1 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

Image: HBO/Instagram

IT: Welcome to Derry, Season 1, Episode 6, will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on November 30, 2025. The show takes viewers back into Pennywise’s past and how he came to be. It has become one of HBO’s big hit series, with Bill Skarsgård returning as Pennywise. This prequel to the two IT movies consists of eight episodes, featuring a cast that includes Taylor Paige as Charlotte, Jovan Adepo as Major Leroy Hanlon, James Remar as General Francis Shaw, Stephen Rider as Hank Grogan, Matilda Lawler as Marge Truman, Amanda Christine as Ronnie Grogan and more.

Viewers have been waiting to see the clown, and Pennywise finally shows up in episode 5. Everyone goes into the sewers for their own reasons, giving Pennywise the perfect chance to feed on their fear. Taniel tricks the military into entering Pennywise’s territory. The kids go into his lair because they want to rescue Phil, but Pennywise, disguised as Matty, leads them straight into his trap. Hank manages to escape, but Halloran becomes mentally trapped after Pennywise forces open the metal box that holds all his negative memories.

Release date of IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 6

The sixth episode, “In the Name of the Father,” is set to premiere on Sunday, November 30, 2025, on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The episode airs simultaneously on linear cable and on streaming platforms. Viewers don’t have to wait for the next day to stream episodes on HBO Max.

Release timings of IT: Welcome to Derry episode 6 across various regions are mentioned in the table below:

Region Release Time Release Date Pacific Time (PT) 6:00 p.m. November 30, 2025 Eastern Time (ET) 9:00 p.m. November 30, 2025 British Summer Time (BST) 2:00 a.m. December 1, 2025 Central European Time (CET) 3:00 a.m. December 1, 2025 India Standard Time (IST) 7:30 a.m. December 1, 2025 Gulf Standard Time (GST) 6:00 a.m. December 1, 2025 Japan Standard Time (JST) 11:00 a.m. December 1, 2025 Australian Eastern (AEST) 12:00 p.m. December 1, 2025

How many episodes are left in IT: Welcome to Derry season 1?

With just eight episodes, the show is about to conclude its first season, as just three episodes remain to narrate the story of Pennywise and his endgame. All five episodes are available to stream on HBO Max, and the sixth episode will be released in the coming week, on Sunday.

Here’s a list of episodes that are available to watch on HBO Max:

Episode 1- The Pilot

Episode 2- The Thing in the Dark

Episode 3- Now You See It

Epsidoe 4- The Great Swirling Apparatus of Our Planet's Function

Episode 5- 29 Neibolt Street

Episodes about to be released in the coming weeks:

Episode 6- In the Name of the Father on November 30, 2025.

Episode 7- TBA on December 7, 2025

Episode 8- TBA on December 14, 2025

A brief recap of episode 5, and what to expect in IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 6

In Episode 5, Matty suddenly appears from the yellow tent and surprises his friends. He tells them to go into the sewers to find Phil, saying Phil is still alive. But once the kids enter the sewers, Pennywise shows up in his clown form, and the kids realise they were tricked; Matty was actually Pennywise in disguise. As the clown chases them, Lilly gets trapped, but Taniel’s magical dagger saves her.

The military is also in the sewers, entering through the Well House on Neibolt Street. Some soldiers are killed, and Pennywise plays with Halloran’s mind. Halloran sees visions, including his abusive grandfather, who forces him to open the metal box that holds all his worst memories. This box is a mental trick used by people with the Shine to stay stable. But inside Pennywise’s lair, the clown overpowers Halloran and makes him open the box, causing him to see the dead. Leroy accidentally shoots Pauly when Pauly tries to save Will in the sewers, and by the end of the episode, Halloran even sees Pauly’s ghost.

Meanwhile, Lilly holds the magical dagger made by the ancestors and uses it to protect herself from Pennywise. Hank also escapes when the bus taking him to Shawshank Prison crashes. It is revealed that he is having an affair with Mrs Ingrid Kresh, the head housekeeper at Juniper Hills and Lilly’s adult friend, who unknowingly leads her closer to Pennywise.

Speculations on what to expect in episode 6

The promo released by HBO Max shows that the authorities are searching for Hank, the “kiddie killer,” who escaped from the bus on the way to Shawshank Prison.

Meanwhile, Hanlon and Leroy are now leading the investigation, trying to understand what is really happening. Lilly shows her friends the magical dagger and tells them it glowed when Pennywise was nearby.

The kids will likely use the dagger against the monster. Things will not get better soon, especially because Halloran’s mind is still trapped. The next episode is expected to reveal the secret of the metal box and explain how Pennywise gained power after forcing Halloran to open it.

General Frank may also realise that Taniel tricked them, and viewers will see whether he finds another way to shrink Pennywise’s cage by removing the 13 sacred pillars in Derry.