Complete cast breakdown of Bel-Air Season 4: Who plays Who & where you’ve seen them before

Bel-Air's season 4, the final season of Peacock’s dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, will premiere on November 24, 2025. It offers a darker and more grounded take on the iconic 1990s sitcom. Inspired by Morgan Cooper’s 2019 fan film, the series follows Will, played by Jabari Banks, as he leaves the dangerous streets of West Philadelphia to live with his affluent family in Bel-Air.

While the original show approached themes of race, privilege, and class with humor, Bel-Air addresses these same issues through a serious, character-driven lens. Premiering in 2022, it became one of Peacock’s earliest originals and the first to secure an additional season order.

With several major storylines still unresolved, the concluding season aims to offer a cohesive and satisfying ending. Unlike its sitcom predecessor, which spanned many years, Bel-Air has been structured as a tightly woven, four-season drama, allowing it to conclude its story with clarity and intention.

Bel-Air’s fourth and final season will feature eight hour-long episodes. Viewers and critics have praised the project, providing an 85% “fresh” critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Exploring the cast members of Bel-Air Season 4

Jabari Banks as Will





The former Philly kid turned Bel-Air striver takes the spotlight, facing the ups and downs of senior year with his trademark confidence. Jabari Banks delivers a performance that feels tailor-made for him—captivating, layered and constantly on the edge of flipping the script.

Adrian Holmes as Philip Banks





The devoted father, Philip Banks, manages intense legal work while handling the pressures of family life, giving depth and weight to both his firm guidance and his infrequent but meaningful moments of warmth. Holmes portrays Uncle Phil as a strong, steady force, making him the essential anchor the entire family depends on. He is recognized for his standout performances in The Cabin in the Woods, Elysium and Skyscraper, as well as other notable projects.

Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks





The strong-willed matriarch and accomplished figure in the art world helps steady the family, while also challenging them whenever necessary. Freeman’s portrayal of Vivian blends sophistication with a bold, dynamic presence, allowing her to command attention in every moment and elevate each scene she appears in.

Cassandra Freeman is an American actress and writer. She is recognized for Atlanta, Blue Caprice and Inside Man.

Olly Sholotan as Carlton





The ambitious older brother moves into unfamiliar territory this season, pushing boundaries that challenge both relationships and long-term plans. Olly Sholotan delivers a strong, smoldering presence that perfectly captures this shift, giving Carlton’s storyline real emotional weight and depth. His most notable works are Run Hide Fight, Gigi & Nate and Cruel Summer.

Coco Jones as Hilary Banks





The driven young entrepreneur, Hilary Banks, pursues big goals while navigating unexpected personal challenges. Jones brings both grace and intensity to the role, transforming Hilary into a standout character who commands attention and wins over audiences with her confidence and charm.

The actress has previously appeared in Vampires vs. the Bronx, Good Luck Charlie and MTV Push.

Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey





The enigmatic butler’s mysterious history resurfaces, injecting a fresh layer of suspense into the story. Jimmy Akingbola delivers a quietly intense performance, blending restraint with underlying danger that keeps the audience uncertain about his true motives. The well-known English actor has appeared in Kate & Koji, In the Long Run and Most Dangerous Game.

Jordan L. Jones as Jazz

Will’s loyal best friend adds a perfect mix of humor and sharp instincts, offering both levity and wisdom when things get heavy. Jones captures their natural, effortless bond, delivering moments that ease the tension while still grounding the story with realness and charm. He is known for his roles in Snowfall, Rel and Shameless.

Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks





The youngest Banks family member grows from an innocent child into a perceptive, independent teen, navigating questions of identity and self-discovery. Akira Akbar delivers a vibrant performance that adds new life to the story and helps connect the family’s emotional journey, making his character an essential thread in the overall narrative. Her other notable works include Captain Marvel, We Can Be Heroes, and Criminal Minds.

Simone Joy Jones as Lisa





Carlton’s girlfriend brings a blend of affection and tension, deepening both the romantic stakes and the competitive atmosphere around her. Her comeback sets the stage for renewed chemistry and fresh conflicts, ensuring that emotions and drama flare up from every angle.

American actress Simone Joy was recognized for her roles in Anything's Possible, Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead and The Son of No One.

