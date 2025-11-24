"It's like a new chapter": The Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy on never connecting with Monique

Monique Samuels (Image Via Getty)

Monique Samuels' return to The Real Housewives of Potomac made the audience reminisce a lot about the time when she left the show. Samuels departed from the reality show in 2020 during season 5.

She made the announcement of quitting the show on social media after the cast members questioned the rumors circulating around her husband’s infidelity.

Also, during season 5 there was a physical altercation with fellow cast member Candiace which led to assault charges.

Those, however, were ultimately dropped.

Monique is now reconnecting with the cast members and met up with fellow cast member Wendy Osefo during season 10 episode 8.

The duo met up for lunch and caught up on everything happening since she left the show.

During the lunch, Wendy spoke about how she never connected with her.

She stated:



“It’s like a new chapter.”



The Housewives of Potomac season 10 episode 8: Monique and Wendy Osefo talk about cast members after the former’s exit







Wendy talked about how she and Monique never connected with each other while she was on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

But then Monique reminded her how she was the first person who contacted her after her “fight” during season 5 reunion.

The episode added a throwback from the reunion episode where Monique famously bought a binder.

During the reunion episode, she revealed that Gizelle’s ex-husband's relationship with Jamal is not real.

Wendy then regretted that she and Monique never “really got to know each other”. She admitted that it felt like they were getting close and then “all hell broke loose.”

During the confessional interview, Wendy talked about what her then-friend Candiace Dillard shared:



“I was surprised that Monique wanted to meet up with me because she did what to my friend. You know what I am saying, she beat up my friend and I am not going to reach out to her, which I didn’t, or say I wanna have lunch with you but i was also open because I know that people change.”



Monique then inquired about her and Gizelle's relationship now.

Wendy admitted that their relationship is much better and then stated that Monique and Gizelle need to have a conversation.

Monique stated in the confessional interview:|



“Gizelle and I definitely butted heads in the past because back then I would go hard. You come at me, I’m taking your whole block out. That was old me, maybe I still do that, I don’t know.”



She concluded her conversation about Gizelle with Wendy saying “forgiveness does not mean reconciliation,” and she has accepted that.

Monique and Wendy then shifted their conversation to Karen.

Wendy shared that Stacey told her that Karen was “talking sh*t” about her.

She also revealed that Karen thanked everybody in the group during the reunion except for her.

Wendy then asked Monique that if she still is in touch with Cookie Whiting.

Monique confessed that she was the person who introduced Cookie to Karen and she is no longer in touch with her.

She also called Cookie whole “demonic entity” and stated:



“I can’t be around people that act as if they are your friend but then talking sh*t behind your back. So, I have my reasons for staying away from that one.”



Monique also talked about the “new girls” on the show and said that she likes Stacey.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10 airs every Sunday on Bravo.

Stay tuned for more such updates.