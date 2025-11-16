The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Monique makes her return after the messy fight on the show

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Image via Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Monique Samuels returns to the show. As fellow cast member Ashley Darby visits her, Monique talks about her current relationship status, what made her comeback and what led to her awakening.

A few years back, Monique and Candace got into a heated argument that soon turned into a physical altercation until production had to intervene.

The fight left Monique bleeding as fellow cast members had to come in between to stop the fight. Wendy also mentioned Monique's memorable binder of receipts, as she said:

“The last time I saw you, you had a binder."

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Monique Samuels talks about her “awakening”

As Monique Samuels has made her much-awaited return on the show, she was seen in a brand new look, and her new home was surrounded by exotic birds and her furry companion, as she said,

"I love animals, I really do, they don’t judge you."

As Monique sits down for a good conversation with fellow cast member and good friend Ashley Darby, she also addresses the brawl between her and Candace. Monique said,

"I couldn’t understand how that reaction came out of me. I didn’t know that I had childhood trauma. I thought the things that I was dealing with was normal. It’s been a journey."

Ashley asked Monique about her current relationship status after she parted ways with ex-husband Chris Samuels, after ten years of togetherness. Monique said,

"Right now I am just more focused on me."

The RHOP alum talked about her divorce to People Magazine, saying,

“It wasn't just all on him, it was also just with myself, dealing with my own issues and trauma, understanding myself and why I respond and react the ways I do, going through my childhood. Y’all, I've done some work. You get to the point where you just accept the fact that this is the fact. Like, this is where it is, you know? And that's what led me to the point where I was like, 'You know what, I think [this] is what will be best.’"

Ashley Darby said she had a psychic feeling about Monique’s return

While fellow cast members have been anticipating Monique's return to the show, Ashley said that she was seeing it coming.

"I've always told her, 'Girl, you are coming back,' time and time again. And she would always say, 'No, that's behind me now.' And then she said, 'Girl, you know what? You were right.' And yeah, I am a little psychic, I've always known it, and now everyone else knows it too.”

As Ashley and Monique sat down for a quick conversation about their present life and what was going on in the group, Ashley revealed that she and Gizelle have become good friends over the years, and they are doing philanthropic work and have also launched an apparel line together.

Surprised, Monique quickly responded by saying,

"What possesses you to do an apparel line with Gizelle of all people?"

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Bravo. Stay tuned for more updates.