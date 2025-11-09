Type keyword(s) to search

Features

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10 episode 6 recap: Confrontations, drama, and games happen on the final night in Nevis

The Real Housewives of Potomac's latest episode aired on November 9, 2025, saw the ladies celebrating Jassi's bachelorette party on their final night in Nevis.
posted by Rakshanda Noor Khan
Sunday 11/9/2025 at 11:39PM EST
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant (Image via Getty)
    The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant (Image via Getty)

    The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10 episode 6 saw the ladies on their last day in Nevis Island, where they threw a bachelorette party for Jassi, wearing slutty costumes, and everyone revealed their call-girl taglines in a playful, flirting environment. 

    Angel suddenly left early and went out of the party, calling her husband, Bobby. Gizelle mediates peace between Wendy and Keiarna Steward, while Stacey overhears a conversation between Angel and Jassi, and a disagreement takes place between Tia and Jassi.

    Here's what happened in episode 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10

    In the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, the women played a lively, shady shot game where Gizelle gave every woman a personalized shot glass with a title, for example: Ashley’s Duchess Darby, Tia’s stylist, Jassi’s stepmama, Angel's chin-check, while Stacey was given a shot without any title.

    When it was Keiarna’s turn, Gizelle revealed the shot said Gizelle Hater. Gizelle then called out comments made by Wendy, suggesting that Keiarna disliked her, despite her always supporting her and her relationship with Greg.

    Wendy was shown sick and lying in bed while the group decided to leave the issues to be discussed later, as they danced to some playful music track Rum Money.

    Gizelle confronts Keiarna the next morning in The Real Housewives of Potomac

    Gizelle and Keiarna finally confronted their tension. Gizelle questioned why Keiarna hated her, but Keiarna clarified that she never said that she did not like or hate Gizelle and revealed that there was only hurt about Gizelle not checking up on her after a nightclub incident in 2023.

    Gizelle then revealed her father was in hospital suffering from a brain tumour and eventually died, and she could not check up on Keiarna as she was going through the toughest moments of her life.

    Later Tia aintervened supporting Gazelle empathizing with her followed by Keiarna apologising to Gazelle.

    Disagreement between Tia and Jassi

    Tia and Jassi get into an argument during what began as an innocent dinner conversation. Tia tried to clear the air after a previous misunderstanding about social media filters, saying she meant no harm when she suggested Jassi’s photos looked edited.

    The discussion resurfaced old feelings, as Jassi insisted most of her pictures were unfiltered and accused Tia of trying to increase the argument.

    Tia recalled joking that a restaurant owner had flirted with Jassi, which Jassi found deeply disrespectful, especially so close to her wedding.

    Tia tried to apologize, saying she never meant to offend or disrespect Jassi’s relationship, but Jassi made it clear she did not appreciate the shade

    Ladies throw Jassi's bachelorette party, where Angel walks out

    While the ladies were heading back to the villa in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Stacey overheard a heated off-camera conversation between Angel and Jassi.

    Though the cameras were down and mics were off, Stacey could tell tensions were high as the two exchanged sharp words.

    Angel appeared upset and emotional, confronting Jassi about someone who had allegedly tried to interfere with her family, possibly even contacting her husband, Bobby.

    The ladies turned up the heat for Jassi’s bachelorette party, dressing in sultry outfits for a wild and hilarious night.

    The celebration quickly got spicy as Ashley led the charge with playful games, dance moves, and a sensual body painting session, even writing a “D” for Jassi’s fiancé, Darius.

    Stacey surprised everyone by showing off her daring side, whipping Jassi the German way, which had the group howling with laughter.

    Jassi fully welcomed the fun, joking about her “big mouth” and her upcoming marriage, while the others cheered her on. 

    The group then sat down and questioned Angel and Jassi about their off-camera argument in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

    Wendy and the others were curious about what had gone down on the golf cart, as they never heard Angel sound so upset.

    Angel explained that Jassi had approached her privately after hearing some rumors claiming that people had said Angel once made others feel excluded.

    Jassi admitted she received “background tea” from mutual acquaintances who painted Angel as mean-spirited.

    Angel, who was deeply hurt by the conversation, revealed that the gossip came back to a false accusation from years ago involving her husband, Bobby, which had caused her family pain, recalling someone who had falsely accused her of stealing money and trying to trap Bobby into a pregnancy.

     Angel felt blindsided and emotional, so she chose to walk away from the group, leaving the party, saying she had had enough for the night, and called her husband Bobby.

    Stay tuned for more updates.

    TOPICS: The Real Housewives of Potomac, Bravo, The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10, Gizelle Bryant, The Real Housewives of Potomac Angel Massie, Stacey Rusch, Reality TV


More The Real Housewives of Potomac on Primetimer: