The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10 episode 6 recap: Confrontations, drama, and games happen on the final night in Nevis

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10 episode 6 saw the ladies on their last day in Nevis Island, where they threw a bachelorette party for Jassi, wearing slutty costumes, and everyone revealed their call-girl taglines in a playful, flirting environment.

Angel suddenly left early and went out of the party, calling her husband, Bobby. Gizelle mediates peace between Wendy and Keiarna Steward, while Stacey overhears a conversation between Angel and Jassi, and a disagreement takes place between Tia and Jassi.

Here's what happened in episode 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10

In the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, the women played a lively, shady shot game where Gizelle gave every woman a personalized shot glass with a title, for example: Ashley’s Duchess Darby, Tia’s stylist, Jassi’s stepmama, Angel's chin-check, while Stacey was given a shot without any title.

When it was Keiarna’s turn, Gizelle revealed the shot said Gizelle Hater. Gizelle then called out comments made by Wendy, suggesting that Keiarna disliked her, despite her always supporting her and her relationship with Greg.

Wendy was shown sick and lying in bed while the group decided to leave the issues to be discussed later, as they danced to some playful music track Rum Money.

Gizelle confronts Keiarna the next morning in The Real Housewives of Potomac

Gizelle and Keiarna finally confronted their tension. Gizelle questioned why Keiarna hated her, but Keiarna clarified that she never said that she did not like or hate Gizelle and revealed that there was only hurt about Gizelle not checking up on her after a nightclub incident in 2023.

Gizelle then revealed her father was in hospital suffering from a brain tumour and eventually died, and she could not check up on Keiarna as she was going through the toughest moments of her life.

Later Tia aintervened supporting Gazelle empathizing with her followed by Keiarna apologising to Gazelle.