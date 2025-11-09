The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10 episode 6 recap: Confrontations, drama, and games happen on the final night in Nevis

Disagreement between Tia and Jassi
Tia and Jassi get into an argument during what began as an innocent dinner conversation. Tia tried to clear the air after a previous misunderstanding about social media filters, saying she meant no harm when she suggested Jassi’s photos looked edited.
The discussion resurfaced old feelings, as Jassi insisted most of her pictures were unfiltered and accused Tia of trying to increase the argument.
Tia recalled joking that a restaurant owner had flirted with Jassi, which Jassi found deeply disrespectful, especially so close to her wedding.
Tia tried to apologize, saying she never meant to offend or disrespect Jassi’s relationship, but Jassi made it clear she did not appreciate the shade.
Ladies throw Jassi's bachelorette party, where Angel walks out
While the ladies were heading back to the villa in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Stacey overheard a heated off-camera conversation between Angel and Jassi.
Though the cameras were down and mics were off, Stacey could tell tensions were high as the two exchanged sharp words.
Angel appeared upset and emotional, confronting Jassi about someone who had allegedly tried to interfere with her family, possibly even contacting her husband, Bobby.
The ladies turned up the heat for Jassi’s bachelorette party, dressing in sultry outfits for a wild and hilarious night.
The celebration quickly got spicy as Ashley led the charge with playful games, dance moves, and a sensual body painting session, even writing a “D” for Jassi’s fiancé, Darius.
Stacey surprised everyone by showing off her daring side, whipping Jassi the German way, which had the group howling with laughter.
Jassi fully welcomed the fun, joking about her “big mouth” and her upcoming marriage, while the others cheered her on.
The group then sat down and questioned Angel and Jassi about their off-camera argument in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac.
Wendy and the others were curious about what had gone down on the golf cart, as they never heard Angel sound so upset.
Angel explained that Jassi had approached her privately after hearing some rumors claiming that people had said Angel once made others feel excluded.
Jassi admitted she received “background tea” from mutual acquaintances who painted Angel as mean-spirited.
Angel, who was deeply hurt by the conversation, revealed that the gossip came back to a false accusation from years ago involving her husband, Bobby, which had caused her family pain, recalling someone who had falsely accused her of stealing money and trying to trap Bobby into a pregnancy.
Angel felt blindsided and emotional, so she chose to walk away from the group, leaving the party, saying she had had enough for the night, and called her husband Bobby.
