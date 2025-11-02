Inside Stacey Rusch’s QVC exit and her journey from home shopping to The Real Housewives of Potomac

Stacy Rush (Image Via Instagram/@msstaceyrusch)

Stacey Rusch was not only a TV personality but also a familiar face before getting into the limelight of The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP).

She was always on live screens at Quality Value Convenience selling fashion, jewellery, and the must-have items for the home.

A TV host born in Detroit and a former lifestyle reporter, she made her way to the shopping-network world in 2022 and quickly attracted a good number of viewers with her friendly presentation and professional-looking appearance.

In April 2024, she said goodbye to QVC, saying:



“With a heart full of gratitude, I’ve made a major life decision … to focus on the most important job of my life, being a Mom.”



Almost immediately, she became a full-time cast member of RHOP for Season 9, which was set to air in October 2024.

While her move from scripted product demos to the unscripted realm of reality TV took some fans by surprise, her background in live television certainly helped in giving her that confidence.

On RHOP she’s balancing her public persona, mother-daughter dynamics and new personal chapters, all while making her mark among long-time cast members.

Rusch’s move highlights how skills in one media space (live shopping) can translate into another (reality TV).

Her QVC experience gave her camera-comfort and audience ease, which now serve her as she navigates high-drama friendships, co-stars and the many cameras of RHOP’s world.

Stacey Rusch brings grace, drama, and fresh energy to The Real Housewives of Potomac







Since her arrival on RHOP, Stacey has become one of the season’s most talked-about additions.

Fans have seen her juggle her daughter, Arabella, her divorce from a 16-year marriage, and her budding friendship-turned-romance with Thomas Anthony “TJ” Jones, all while keeping her brand-host roots visible.

Her QVC past is no secret on the show.

Viewers regularly reference her polished hosting style when she appears in scenes with fellow cast members, as her comfort with the camera shows.

According to reviews, Stacey was labelled a “hidden gem” of Season 9, a housewife who didn’t need to shout to be noticed.

Her storyline also delves into the tension between her personal life and the spotlight.

For example, she addressed a controversy involving TJ Jones during the Season 9 reunion, where he claimed she paid him to be her boyfriend on camera, a claim she firmly denied.

Beyond romance and drama, Stacey’s presence also brings fresh energy to the The Real Housewives of Potomac ensemble.

With longtime cast members evolving and some departing, her ability to shift from product host to reality personality shows how fluid celebrity roles can be today.

Fans looking for authenticity, poise and a new face with depth will keep a close eye on how Stacey grows in the RHOP world.

Why Stacey Rusch left QVC: Focusing on family and a new chapter

Stacey Rusch, after a couple of years working with the network, announced her exit from QVC in April 2024.

Through the QVC Community Forum, she posted a very touching message saying that she wanted to concentrate on



"the most important job of my life, being a mom."



Her fans were taken aback, but at the same time, very supportive as she had already won the viewers' hearts with her down-to-earth manner and peaceful voice.

Her leaving was at the same time as a series of host changes at QVC and other personalities' similar exits.

The announcement coincided with the opening of a new chapter in her life, reality TV.

Stay tuned for more updates.