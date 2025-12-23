Who killed Elena Arena? Details analyzed from the latest episode of American Monster

American Monster season 13, episode 9 (Image via HBO)

Brandon Wysong killed Elena Arena. On November 4, 2019, the 31-year-old mother of three was shot in the back of the head during an argument at their home in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Elena, known for her lively spirit and love for her children, had left the house earlier that day with her kids but returned for a pet, sparking a deadly confrontation.

Her three young children witnessed the event and called for help, but she could not be saved. A promising romance turned into a story of jealousy and control, ending in tragedy that shocked the quiet neighborhood.

The case is explored in American Monster season 13, episode 9, titled Draw a Picture, aired on December 23, 2025, on Investigation Discovery. Stream episodes anytime on discovery+, Max, or the ID app.

American Monster: A seemingly perfect match of Elena Arena and Brandon Wysong

Elena Arena met Brandon Wysong in her early twenties, and it was an immediate connection. Elena was a fun-loving woman who hailed from Virginia Beach and had earned the reputation of being a “wild child.”

Brandon, who was a native of the area with a tough exterior, seemed to be just right, both protective and engaged.

They found common interests in things like barbecues and family outings, so they started building their life together. Elena Arena also had a 12-year-old daughter from a previous marriage, so Brandon was welcomed into their family as her father.

This family added two more members: they have a 5-year-old and a 4-year-old, and they presently have a combined family of five, as per Wavy.

Videos at this time showcase moments of happiness: children playing in the backyard, birthdays filled with laughter, and attending their school functions as a family.

Neighbors saw them as a typical suburban couple, with Brandon helping at PTA meetings and Elena Arena organizing playdates.

At first, their differences complemented each other; her openness paired with his steadiness. They married and settled into a home on Westminster Lane, a quiet street where families felt safe.

Elena worked part-time jobs while raising the kids, and Brandon held steady employment, according to Wavy.

Signs of trouble emerge

As time went by, the relationship between Elena Arena and Brandon started to strain because of normal life pressures.

Initially, the conflicts between them began with small issues but gradually turned into regular fights, most likely due to Brandon's increasing jealousy.

Elena was hesitant about her relationship with her friends and relatives and was often seen having heated discussions with Brandon about such behavior, causing her to feel as if she was being imprisoned by him, as reported by Wavy.

In discussions with her family members, Elena Arena complained about Brandon's possessive nature and even destroyed household objects during outbursts of anger.

Despite all this, Elena made the decision to remain with the family for the benefit of the children.

There were short breakups, with her going to a relative’s home for a short while, but she always went back home.

The children picked up the stress, and the elder child was even caught in between, attempting to smooth out the situation, according to Wavy.

Another factor that was introduced was that Brandon had a previous felony that wasn't violent, and this limited his use of guns, but the guns were present in the house.

Friends and family saw the changes but hoped counseling or time would help.

Elena Arena kept up appearances at community events, smiling through the stress. Interviews in the episode show how these patterns built slowly, turning a once-vibrant home into one filled with caution.

The events of November 4, 2019

It was just like any other day until the tensions erupted. Elena Arena and the three children left the house on Westminster Lane after a disagreement with Brandon. They went to a relative’s house, and along the way, they stopped to buy gas and get some snacks to hold them along the way, as per Wavy.

They, however, took a U-turn after the oldest child remembered that their pregnant cat was left behind. Upon arrival, they found their home in disarray and Brandon and Elena engaging in some argument in the living room, which turned quite violent as Brandon smashed her with a head butt before dragging her into their laundry room, from which they saw her screaming as their dad pulled out a gun and fired three shots.

One shot injured Elena Arena in the backside of her head, and she went mute.

The daughter wrapped towels around her mother's wound, tried CPR, and dialed 911 on Elena's phone. Police arrived quickly, but medics pronounced Elena Arena dead at the scene.

Brandon had fled into nearby woods, but K-9 units tracked him down fast. In questioning, he admitted to the act and showed officers where he hid the weapon in a park, according to Wavy.

Justice and lasting impact

Following the shooting, Brandon Wysong faced swift legal action. He was charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in a felony, and illegal firearm possession due to his past record.

Held without bond, the case churned its way through courts in Virginia Beach over the next few years.

Family members spoke at hearings, sharing Elena's story and the chasm she left behind. In February 2023, Brandon pleaded guilty to reduced charges: second-degree murder and firearm offenses.

This avoided a full trial but ensured an accounting of his actions, as per 13 News.

On May 3, 2023, Circuit Judge Steven Frucci sentenced him to 30 years, the maximum term, considering the children's presence and the domestic nature. He will serve his time in a state facility, with no early release likely.

The community rallied around the children, who now live with relatives. Elena's memory lives on through fundraisers and awareness events about domestic violence.

The episode closes with reflections on prevention, urging open talks in troubled homes, as reported by 13 News.

