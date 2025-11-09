The Real Housewives of Potomac cast drops flirty new taglines in the Nevis Episode

Gizelle Bryant from The Real Housewives of Potomac (Image via Getty)

The women of The Real Housewives of Potomac are turning up the heat in the latest episode — quite literally.

During the cast trip to Nevis, the group celebrated Jassi Harris’ bachelorette party in true Housewives fashion, complete with playful costumes, flirty alter egos, and a new set of taglines that quickly caught fans’ attention.

In a preview clip from The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10, Episode 6, revealed ahead of its Bravo premiere, Gizelle Bryant instructed the group to arrive in “slutty” outfits, teasing that the night’s theme would transform the ladies into “The Real Call Girls of Potomac.”

As always, Bryant took the lead in setting the tone — and the sass.

“I am the ringmaster,” Gizelle said, cracking a whip for emphasis. “Do as I say, or I’ll whip you into shape.”

The moment set off an evening of humor, camaraderie, and light-hearted chaos as each cast member revealed her own tongue-in-cheek “tagline” for the party, giving fans a rare break from the tension that’s been simmering all season.

The Real Housewives of Potomac takes a playful turn

Ashley Darby, known for her quick wit and double entendres, showed up dressed as an “ass-trononaut” — a pun that had both the cast and the internet in stitches.

Her call girl line was equally on-brand,

“Being with me is an out-of-body experience.”

Newcomer Tia Glover, meanwhile, went in the opposite direction.

Opting for a floor-length black robe that left more to the imagination, she declared,

“I am a modest slut because who doesn’t like a little mystery?”

The new additions to The Real Housewives of Potomac franchise weren’t the only ones embracing the fun.

Keiarna Stewart, dressed as a cowgirl, leaned into her confident persona with,

"I’m a cowgirl, and I’m always down for a good ride."

Her co-star Angel Massie followed up with her own angelic twist, quipping,

“This Angel is ready to show you heaven on Earth.”

Then came Stacey Rusch, who surprised everyone by channeling her German roots — and her husband, Thiemo Rusch — in her delivery.

Wearing a Bavarian-style outfit, she confidently stated,

“I am not a slut, but I am spicy.”

The final word of the evening, however, went to Wendy Osefo, who once again proved why she’s one of the franchise’s most quotable Housewives.

Dressed in a black latex ensemble reminiscent of her earlier “Professor” tagline, Osefo announced,

“I’m the slutty professor, and class is always open.”

A rare lighthearted moment for The Real Housewives of Potomac cast

The Nevis trip has been one of the most tension-filled getaways in The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10, marked by arguments and shifting alliances.

But this episode’s playful “call girl” night marked a turning point. For the first time in weeks, the cast seemed relaxed, laughing together instead of trading barbs.

The RHOP producers have long relied on destination episodes to mix conflict with comedy — from past blowups in Portugal to Jamaica — but fans have noted that this season’s tone has been heavier than usual.

The Nevis episode’s cheeky energy, therefore, has been a welcome reprieve.

While there’s still plenty of drama to unfold as Season 10 progresses, this playful detour shows why The Real Housewives of Potomac continues to stand out among Bravo’s franchise lineup: it never forgets how to balance shade with levity.

Stay tuned for more updates.

