"I was talking to myself like someone I loved": Brittany Snow reflects on divorce from Selling the OC star Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow (Image via Getty)

Brittany Snow has opened up on how her divorce from Selling the OC star Tyler Stanaland reshaped her life — and the way she talks to herself.

In her SELF magazine cover story, published on November 6, 2025, the Pitch Perfect actress said the months following her separation were marked by profound emotional and physical exhaustion.

“I’d be like, ‘OK, baby girl, do you want a bagel? Let’s get you a bagel. We’re going to toast it. We’re going to put some cream cheese on it. Is that all you can eat? OK, that’s OK,” she recalled. “I started realizing that I was eating whatever I wanted.”

The 39-year-old revealed that her new self-talk approach, something she began using after the split,

“completely changed my way of thinking about my body.” She added, “I was talking to myself like someone I loved. And then I just never stopped doing that.”

Brittany Snow opens up about her post-divorce healing and how Selling the OC changed her marriage

The actress married real estate agent Tyler Stanaland in March 2020. Two years later, their relationship became a public talking point when Stanaland joined Netflix’s Selling the OC, a spinoff of Selling Sunset, which premiered in August 2022.

“I think people forget that when I got married, I got married to a real estate agent,” Snow said. “He wasn’t even in my business whatsoever. He was definitely not a reality star.”

A month after Selling the OC premiered, Snow and Stanaland announced their separation.

Their divorce was finalized in July 2023.

Snow told SELF that she “did not sign up for that,” referring to how the show and its headlines began to shape their marriage.

After episodes aired showing Stanaland’s flirtatious dynamic with co-stars Alex Hall and Kayla Cardona, Snow said she struggled with the scrutiny.

“It felt like it was a running snowball that I couldn’t catch,” she recalled. “I didn’t know what the heck was going on because it was so public and I couldn’t control it.”

She added simply,

“I know the truth…That’s all that matters.”

In her March 2024 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Snow reflected on what went wrong — and how much of it she discovered only later.

“I was not aware of a lot of things, and I’ll say that,” she said. “So, I will say, what people think happened, happened.”

When asked by host Alex Cooper if she had any regrets, Snow responded,

“There was a marriage there, there was so much love. I think a lot of people go into relationships where someone hurts them, but I don’t regret it. I don’t regret anything that happened, because I loved that time that we had when we had it.”

Stanaland, for his part, denied allegations of infidelity in a March 2024 Instagram Story.

“Relationships are complex even without public attention and speculation,” wrote the Selling the OC star. “A mutual commitment was made, both personally and legally, to never speak about the complexities of my marriage publicly, and I plan to honor that.”

He continued: “I do, however, want to make it clear that I was never unfaithful in my marriage and the accusations of infidelity couldn’t be further from the truth. I will be making no further comments on this matter.”

Though she has largely refrained from addressing the breakup in detail, Snow’s recent SELF interview marked a turning point.

Rather than focusing on blame, she discussed rebuilding her sense of self.

As Snow continues to balance her acting career with self-acceptance, she’s reminded that recovery from public heartbreak doesn’t come all at once — but it does come.

Stay tuned for more updates.

