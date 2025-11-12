"Don't want to get blamed as being the other woman": Selling the OC star Alex confronts Tyler after reuniting more than a year later

Tyler Stanaland from Selling the OC (Image via Getty)

Selling the OC season 4 premiered on Netflix on November 12, 2025, with all eight episodes, featuring drama and intense confrontations.

In episode 3, titled Not The Other Woman, Alex Hall came face-to-face with Tyler Stanaland after their romance fizzled years earlier.

The pair reunited during a broker’s open, where they reflected on their relationship and their eventual fallout.

Alex called out Tyler for not standing up for her or defending her when his ex-wife, Brittany Snow, seemingly portrayed her as the “other woman.”



“There’s a much larger elephant in the room for me when it comes to our relationship, and it has to do with your ex-wife going on a very, very public podcast and saying things,” she said.



Alex continued:



“I truly believe there’s a possibility that your ex-wife thought that I was the other woman in the equation … I just don’t want to get blamed as being the other woman because your ex-wife thinks it was me, and it wasn’t me. It was somebody else.”



Alex and Tyler grew closer during season 1 of the series, when he was still married. By September 2023, Tyler’s divorce had been finalized, so he once again sparked relationship rumors with Alex. The duo even kissed on screen in season 2.

However, their romance never took off.

Selling the OC star, Alex, says her fallout with Tyler and its repercussions affected her business







Episode 3 of Selling the OC, season 4, saw Alex confront Tyler about everything that happened between them, despite trying to avoid him.

Alex started by asking him where he had been for almost two years since the two had not kept in touch.

Tyler replied that he went on a long journey to reconnect with himself and figure out his life.

When Alex asked if he embarked on that journey with a partner, he answered in the affirmative, confirming he spent time away with someone “for a certain part of it.”

Although surprised, Alex clarified that she did not care who Tyler dated at any point in his life.



“I don’t care. I was seeing people too. You weren’t transparent. That’s the truth of the matter,” she added.



Alex then spoke about being portrayed as the “other woman” in their relationship, denying that it was true.

She even referred to his ex-wife, pointing out how she went on a “very public” podcast and said things that were “not literal.”

It seems to be a reference to Brittany’s March 2024 appearance on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she spoke implicitly about the reason behind her divorce.



“So, I will say, what people think that happened, happened,” she said.



In episode 2 of Selling the OC season 4, Alex explained that after she and Tyler had a falling out, she was portrayed as the “other woman.”

However, she claimed that while she was not that person, there was another woman, and that Tyler “let me take that fall.”

When Alex raised the subject during her conversation with Tyler, he admitted that before he was legally divorced, he had been dating other people.

Upon hearing that, Alex criticized him for letting others paint her as someone she was not and for failing to defend her.

While speaking about the repercussions of the situation, she said:



“I had deals over $50,000 worth of business canceled on me because of that. I have two kids to feed. This is my life. This is my livelihood. It would’ve meant a lot if you would’ve stuck up for me,” she said.



Tyler took accountability and apologized to Alex for his shortcomings. Alex broke down in tears, upset by the lack of support in the entire situation, and walked away.

Stay tuned for more updates.