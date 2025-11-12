"You're a gossip monger": Selling the OC's Alex calls out Ashtyn for meddling in her and Tyler’s private matters

Ashtyn from Selling the OC (Image via Instagram/@ashtyyn)

Selling the OC season 4 debuted on Netflix on November 12, 2025, featuring a heated confrontation between Alex Hall and newcomer Ashtyn Zebroni.

In episode 4, titled Hall’s Fair in Love and War, Alex called out Ashtyn for trying to meddle in her private matters and discussing her past with Tyler Stanaland behind her back.

According to her, Ashtyn should have stayed out of her personal affairs or reached out to her in private with her concerns when they were not being filmed.



“I have a very short relationship with you. And I have tried not to form an opinion, but you’re a gossip monger. You’re bringing your drama from San Diego to us, and now everybody involved with you is drama, including myself,” Alex said.



In episode 2, Ashtyn told Alex that she had heard Tyler had a “secret girlfriend” when he was seeing her.

Alex was surprised to hear that from Ashtyn, since she was aware of it but did not expect others to know as well. She was disappointed that Ashtyn went around, telling everyone that in the office before reaching out to her privately.

Consequently, in episode 4, Alex called out Ashtyn for infiltrating her private life and sharing information without permission.

Selling the OC star Ashtyn breaks down in tears after locking horns with Alex







Ashtyn and Alex clashed during dinner at Gio’s birthday party, as things took a dramatic turn soon after.

Alex criticized Ashtyn for openly meddling in someone else’s private matter without knowing the entire truth.

When Alex said that she already knew about the “secret girlfriend,” Ashtyn said:



“Could you imagine if you didn’t know, Alex?”



Fiona immediately jumped to Alex’s defense, saying, “Can you imagine if it wasn’t your business?”

Feeling cornered, Ashtyn started to cry, saying she had been cheated on in the past and knew how it felt to experience that.

Upon hearing that, Alex told her that if she were a “girl’s girl,” she would have texted her and spoken to her privately, not in front of cameras.

Tyler, who was also present at the table, chimed in, criticizing Ashtyn for going out “spreading rumors about things you know nothing about.”

One thing led to another, and in the heat of the moment, Ashtyn called Alex “a b**ch.”

Alex also did not hold back and called her a “b**ch” in return. Ultimately, the situation became too overwhelming for pregnant Ashtyn, who had to be taken away from the dinner table.

Later in the Selling the OC episode, Alex checked in on Ashtyn after learning that she was hyperventilating.

She comforted her and asked her not to stress since she was pregnant. Alex stated that although she disliked her, she did not want to make her feel sidelined since she was carrying a child.



“I don’t think you’re aware of your bad intentions, but I don’t trust you, you know?” Alex said.



She advised her not to ever talk about anybody else or their private matters. The Selling the OC star added that while she was prepared to clash with her, she did not want anything to harm the baby.

With that, the duo squashed their conflict for the night. Reacting to the turn the "friendly dinner" took, Polly said the night was "f***ing carnage” and a “hot-mess express.”

However, the tension between Ashtyn and Alex carried over into subsequent episodes, as the duo clashed on several occasions.

Stay tuned for more updates.