Selling the OC Season 4 Episode 1 recap: New agents, major listings and office loyalties reignited

Tyler Stanaland, Jason Oppenheim, Gio Helou From Selling the OC (Image via Getty)

Selling the OC returns to Netflix for Season 4 with major listings, new agents, and the lingering fallout of old loyalties.

Picking up after Tyler Stanaland departs from The O Group and his unresolved tension with Alex Hall, the season premiere resets the stage in Newport Beach with both returning veterans and fresh recruits competing to dominate Orange County’s luxury market:



"OC real estate isn’t for the weak."



Gio Helou declares as the episode opens, setting the tone for an installment filled with competition, commissions, and calculated comebacks.

Jason Oppenheim tours Gio’s "Kings Place" estate, priced at $17.5 million, a sprawling 8,300-square-foot property that Gio calls "my biggest listing to date."

Jason notes that if Gio can double-end the deal,



"It’ll put the whole office over the top."



Gio replies confidently,



"I have my marching orders then."



The early scenes reaffirm Gio’s position as the self-proclaimed "top dog of the OC."

"He owns his douchebaggery," jokes Mary, while Alex Hall quips, "Big ovaries," as the team tours the Moroccan-inspired mansion.

Jason closes the scene, emphasizing that Orange County "isn’t a hard sell," and tells his team that,



"If the OC office is gonna beat the San Diego office this year, it’s because of you guys."



Selling the OC Season 4 expands The O Group’s competitive edge

Season 4 introduces three new agents eager to prove themselves: Fiona Belle, Ashtyn Zerboni, and Kaylee Ricciardi.

Fiona, 23, returns home from the San Diego branch, describing herself as confident despite her age,



"I know my worth, and that’s been proven through my clients and my track record."



Ashtyn, 29, and four months pregnant, arrives from Fresno after helping drive San Diego’s success. She says,



"I just can’t stop working."



Kaylee, 35, brings 13 years of experience and celebrity connections from her work in luxury rentals near Coachella.



"All the other petty stuff, I just don’t care about it," she insists, adding bluntly, "Go to therapy."



When the trio joins a full team meeting at The O Group, Jason runs through updates as agents detail their listings.

Polly Brindle announces a new $8.5 million project; Austin Victoria reports $36 million in active listings, explaining,



"My real estate game has leveled up a lot."



Brandi Marshall teases a signed NDA for an athlete client, while Ashtyn offers Fiona a co-listing opportunity in Tustin.

Kaylee turns heads when she mentions her new buyer, adult-film star Riley Reid:



"Don’t act like you don’t know."



Polly laughs as Jason replies,



"I’d have to see her face."



Gio closes the meeting with an update,



"Good news, I got an offer on my listing on Kings Place. I am double-ending it."



Old faces, new tensions on Selling the OC

Mid-episode, the camera shifts to Tyler Stanaland, who left The O Group nearly two years earlier.

Reintroducing himself through a $22.8 million Laguna Beach property, Tyler tells Austin,



"As great as The O Group was, going back with my family was the best move I could’ve made professionally."



The two discuss his marriage ending and his distance from former colleagues. Austin admits,



"Missed you. Thought I lost you."



Tyler responds,



"I don’t think I realized how crushed I was when my marriage didn’t work out."



Meanwhile, Alex Hall and Polly Brindle meet for drinks in a conversation that revisits Alex’s past connection with Tyler.

When Polly asks if Tyler is "trying to creep his way back in,"

Alex replies,



"I actually didn’t get that vibe." But she adds, "Right when I thought things were going to take off with Tyler and I, he totally shut me out."



Rumors resurface

Selling the OC Season 4 premiere closes on gossip that threatens to divide the office again.

During a casual group chat, Ashtyn asks,



"What happened with Tyler and Hall?"



After hearing speculation that Tyler "had a girlfriend the whole time,"

Ashtyn remarks,



"That’s disgusting."



Fiona and Brandi react cautiously, while Polly warns,



"My best advice—keep your head down, sell real estate."



Ashtyn’s curiosity quickly draws criticism.



"You’re a gossip monger."



Alex fires back later, adding,



"You’re bringing your drama from San Diego to us."



The tension escalates into shouting, ending with Fiona remarking dryly,



"Another day in The Oppenheim Group."



Stay tuned for more updates.