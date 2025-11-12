Selling the OC Season 4 Episode 2 recap: Jason’s $15M listing sparks a battle for power and trust

Gio Helou from Selling the OC (Image via Getty)

Season 4, Episode 2 of Selling the OC dives straight into luxury and rivalry as Jason Oppenheim unveils Cypress — one of Newport’s biggest homes — valued at $15 million.

Jason lays out the specs,

"So six bedrooms and ten bathrooms, that includes the guest house. 24,000 square foot lot, so over a half an acre… The house, including the garage space, is over 18,000 square feet."

Alex Hall quickly sets the stakes,

"Three years ago, Jason bought Cypress as an investment property for seven million, and now, fast-forward, 2025, he wants to sell it for 15 million. And he knows that the iron is hot, and he wants to strike."

The tour soon turns competitive. Jason reminds everyone he expects a

"ten percent increase from the office for this brokerage to stay on top in Orange County."

Austin calls the price "a stretch," while Alex insists,

"I am the best man to sell Cypress. I’ve worked my ass off in this office for years and years. I’ve made Jason a shit ton of money, and frankly, it’s Newport Beach. I mean, this is my turf."

Newer agent Fiona sees it differently,

"When you open the front door, immediately, everywhere you stand, it’s like a ‘wow’ factor."

Polly chimes in,

"Honestly, I think the house is magnificent, and the second that you walk in it speaks for itself."

Amid the competition, Jason listens quietly, watching who will make the strongest case to lead the sale.

Selling the OC: A confidential revelation and rebuilding old friendships

Away from the listing, while previewing a $28 million Laguna Beach property, new agent Ashtyn Zerboni shares a bombshell with Alex Hall,

"He told me that the entire time that you and Tyler were seeing each other, that he had a secret girlfriend."

Alex admits she already knew, but grows frustrated.

"I wish you would've come to me directly and flat-out asked me, rather than now going and telling every Tom, Dick, and Harry in the office."

Ashtyn explains,

"I was worried that if you did know, that I would literally just be pouring salt into an old wound."

Alex’s guard rises:

"I like to try to keep my personal life and my business life separate, and now it just seems like gossip is being talked about behind my back."

The confrontation leaves both shaken.

"I’ve definitely learned from my mistakes," Alex reflects later. "I don’t trust very easily when it comes to new agents at The Oppenheim Group."

Meanwhile, Gio Helou hosts a lighter moment, showing adult film star Riley Reid a beachfront home.

When Gio explains the $9 million asking price, Riley replies,

"We’re looking between, like, four to six."

She loves the house but turns it down. She says,

"I thought it was so beautiful. I don’t think it’s gonna be a good fit for our family, with our four dogs. We love having a pool. We would love a Jacuzzi."

The viewing ends with good humor, balancing the episode’s tension with a dose of levity.

As the second episode of Selling the OC Season 4 winds down, Fiona celebrates her first Laguna Beach listing:

"I’m so happy Jason trusted me with this."

She says, while Polly encourages her to "ride the wave solo."

Elsewhere, after a long absence, Tyler returns — catching up with Gio by the ocean.

"Been a year and a half," Tyler says."I wasn’t a dad when I saw you last."

Gio tells Tyler about his listing on Kings road in Newport and invites him on the brokers' tour for the property and Tyler agrees.

Their brief chat sets up new alliances and new complications for the weeks ahead.

The closing dinner brings the tension full circle on Selling the OC. Alex, Polly, Kaylee, and Ashtyn meet for drinks.

Between laughter over a salad order, the conversation turns back to Tyler. Ashtyn admits she ran into him recently,

“He was actually nice and introduced himself to me.”

Alex cuts in,

“He doesn’t walk on fu****g water.”

When the mood shifts, Ashtyn’s eyes fill with tears. She says,

“Sorry, I’m pregnant.”

Alex softens, trying to lighten the moment, she jokes,

“Do you want me to breathe on you? I’m drunk.”

The women laugh, but the undercurrent remains — this office may share tables, not trust.

By the end of Selling the OC Season 4 Episode 2, the line between personal loyalty and professional ambition blurs once again, leaving one truth clear: in Orange County real estate, trust is always the hardest thing to sell.

