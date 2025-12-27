General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (December 29, 2025 to January 2, 2026)

General Hospital © ABC

General Hospital kicks off the transition from 2025 to 2026 with legal battles and emotional tributes. Fans can watch the new episodes on ABC from December 29 to January 2 in its regular daytime slot. Viewers can also stream the latest drama on Hulu the following day to catch every development in Port Charles.



It's a new week, and Alexis Davis starts a new legal strategy. At the same time, Drew Cain is under more and more pressure from Sidwell. Willow Cain deals with what happened after the Wyndemere party and a secret that might end her relationship. A huge highlight is a tribute to Anthony Geary, who is famous for playing Luke Spencer. The tribute includes an encore of Luke's farewell episode from 2015.



As Kristina gets into an unexpected situation, Sonny Corinthos gives Michael a serious warning. Portia Robinson starts to face the effects on her job and personal life that she caused by messing with other people's medicine. At the same time, Laura gets new orders that could change how much power people have in town. These events will make the beginning of the new year tense for everyone involved.

General Hospital Major Developments: Alexis’s Courtroom Pivot and Portia’s Career Crisis

The Corinthos family is under a lot of stress in the first new episode of 2026. In General Hospital, Sonny Corinthos gives Michael a serious warning about his recent legal decisions and the people he is working with. This argument happens right when Kristina makes an unexpected discovery that could change the course of her life. The family now has to deal with distrust within their own group while facing the Port Charles court system's outside demands.

The Legendary Farewell of Luke Spencer

An emotional tribute to the late Anthony Geary is one of this week's main events. General Hospital will show a special encore of Luke Spencer's last full episode from July 2015 on Thursday, January 1. This broadcast lets fans see the official goodbye of the iconic character from Port Charles before he moved to Amsterdam. The tribute honors the actor's memory and celebrates one of the most important people in the history of daytime television. As people ring in the new year, this nostalgic event will be a highlight for them as they look back at the show's history.

Alexis Davis and the false memory defense

To keep Drew Cain out of jail for blackmail and shooting, Alexis Davis takes a big legal risk. She uses a letter, putting Michael at Drew's house to get Drew to "remember" Michael as his shooter. Drew's planned lie is supposed to shift the blame and help him in the eyes of the law, but it needs Willow, who isn't sure, to go along with it completely. This strategy is a big change in the ongoing trial, and it shows how far Alexis will go to defend herself. If the plan works, it will change the way Drew and the Corinthos family relate to each other forever, and people in town will be angry because of the ripple effect.

Portia Robinson’s Professional and Personal Reckoning

Portia Robinson will need to deal with the severe fallout of her choice to change Heather Webber's medical records. Her job at the hospital is in danger as more people learn about her unethical behavior, which could end her career. Portia has trouble getting along with her daughter Trina, who is heartbroken by the lies, in addition to the damage to her career. While she waits for a paternity test that could make her family life more complicated, she looks to Isaiah Gannon for help. This development is about accountability because Portia realizes that her efforts to protect her family have actually made things worse for them.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.