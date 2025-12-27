The Bold and the Beautiful preview sees Katie’s fashion house controversy, Bill’s defense, and sisters at odds

Brooke, Bill and Katie from The Bold and the Beautiful [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © CBS]

An unexpected strife is making its way to The Bold and the Beautiful storyline with a rift rising between the Logan sisters. While both Brooke and Katie want to own their maiden name, Logan, they despise the other for claiming it. Bill will try to defend his newlywed wife’s new business logo as more controversy erupts.

The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw the aftermath of Eric’s retirement as the Forrester patriarch came to terms with his new situation. After spending days in anguish, the master designer designed a new Santa Claus overall that he wore for the Christmas Eve celebration with his grandchildren. Steffy and Booke were also seen setting their differences aside for the holiday cheer.

Elsewhere, Katie looked forward to her new company planning its name, logo, and other specifications. Bill, the investor for her company, encouraged her endeavors. Katie, then, invited her sisters and Ridge over to the unveiling of the company logo. After breaking out the champagne, Katie unveiled the logo that read “Logan”, the maiden name of the sisters.

This freaked Brooke out as she claimed it to be her name. Ridge supported Brooke’s claim saying that Forrester Creations has been using the name as synonymous with Brooke. However, Katie disagreed and pointed out that Brooke had offered support in her new venture. Meanwhile, Dylan joined Will, Electra, Steffy, and Finn at the beach house. After Steffy and Finn left, Will invited Dylan to stay at their guest room, which the latter accepted.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Katie’s logo creates new furor between sisters

As fans already know, Bill felt Katie was wasted in Forrester Creations’ PR department. To top it, the management bypassed her approval before appointing an outside PR team. As a disgruntled Katie complained to her new husband, Bill gifted her with a new fashion house as a wedding present. However, when she divulged the company name and logo, Brooke was shocked to find Katie taking “Logan” as her company name.

The upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful will continue focusing on the controversy as per the soap’s promo. Ridge will likely stand by Brooke’s protest, stating that his wife identifies with the name. However, the real controversy about the name will likely be about its official use as per trademark laws.

While Brooke will continue to claim Logan for herself, Katie will likely point out that it is a nickname for Ridge to call his wife. Ridge and Brooke will remark that FC holds a trademark over “Logan”. Ridge will bring up the point to shut down Katie.

Donna will find herself in the midst of the sisters’ fight as she tries to cool off each party. She will likely rush home to inform Eric about the debate.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Bill looks into the legal angle

Recently, Bill had a heated argument with Ridge about FC’s decision to overlook Katie’s approval for the new PR. While Bill bought his wife a new fashion business, Ridge ditched the Spencer family’s wedding invite. Moreover, the Forrester CEO pointed out that Bill might have many businesses but no experience in fashion.

As such, Bill will try to stand in support of his wife when Brooke and Ridge express objections towards her new company name. Later, when the controversy surrounding the name erupts, Bill will ask Liam to look into the legality of the name, since Ridge claims to have a trademark on it. However, Liam may confirm that the trademark expired. It is likely that Bill will urge Liam to get the trademark for Katie.

At the same time, Brooke and Ridge will likely reach out to their COO to know about their trademark over Logan, worrying whether it still belongs to FC. However, Carter will likely confirm the bad news that the trademark expired. He may rush to renew the same. Whether Carter or Liam gets to lock the trademark over Logan remains to be seen.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Mystery around Dylan

Recently, Hayes’ summer school teacher, Ms. Dylan, returned to The Bold and the Beautiful plot as the driver of the car that ran over Luna and killed the escaped convict. She then proceeded to confess to Electra and, later, Finn, to ask for his forgiveness. After gaining his understanding and Steffy’s gratitude, the teacher was seen hanging out with Will and Electra at the beach house.

While Will deduced that she is homeless after looking into her car, he invited her to stay at the beach house guest room. The promo to the upcoming episodes shows Dylan looking out of the window at Will, who is walking back from his swim. The spoilers further tease that Electra will likely meet up with the art teacher. Electra will inform her about Will’s desire to get only respect from her, as Dylan looks on with an inscrutable expression.

While it is early to predict the situation that may provoke Electra’s words, Dylan’s identity and her purpose are slated to create drama in the coming weeks on B&B.

Stay tuned to CBS to catch the latest happenings on The Bold and the Beautiful during the week of December 29, 2025.