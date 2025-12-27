The Bold and the Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (December 29, 2025 to January 2, 2026)

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful returns this week with high-stakes legal battles and new romantic tensions. Viewers can watch the upcoming episodes from Monday, December 29, 2025 to Friday, January 2, 2026.

The next week is about the big effects of Katie's choice to name her new fashion house "Logan." Brooke and Ridge are very angry and try to stop the move from happening by taking legal action. At the same time, the story about Dillon, Will, and Electra starts to look fishy. After Will finds out that Dillon doesn't have a place to live, she moves into the beach house apartment.

The Logan sisters keep arguing over their last name and trademark rights, which makes things more tense. Bill and Liam join the fight to help Katie stand up to the Forrester family. These events lead to a big fight in the fashion industry between families and businesses.

What happens in the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful (December 29, 2025 to January 2, 2026)?

As the Logan and Forrester families get ready for a court battle, the drama heats up. Brooke and Ridge think they have the advantage when it comes to the Logan name, but Liam makes a discovery that changes things. At the same time, Will and Electra's kindness to Dillon could have effects they didn't plan on. At the end of the week, there is a big change in who owns the Logan brand. As 2026 begins, this puts Brooke and Ridge in a weak position.

The Logan Sisters clash over Brand Identity

Brooke and Ridge are very angry about Katie's plan to call her startup "Logan." Brooke says that the name is linked to how people see her and the reputation she spent decades building. Katie says she is just as much a Logan as Brooke is, so she stands by her decision. In a heated argument at Bill's office, Katie says that Ridge's name for Brooke is just a "pet name," and nothing more. Things get worse in the fight when Brooke and Ridge decide to get help from Carter to keep Katie from using the trademark.

Liam uncovers a Trademark loophole

With a court case on the way, Bill and Katie talk to Liam about the rights to the Logan name. Brooke and Ridge think that Forrester Creations owns the trademark, but Liam does research that shows they are wrong. He finds out that the Logan name trademark has to be renewed every 10 years to stay in effect. Liam knows that the renewal failed, which means that the name is available right now. While Carter has to tell a panicking Brooke and Ridge bad news at Forrester Creations, Katie gets a huge boost in her effort to start her fashion house because of this news.

Dillon develops a dangerous fixation

After finding out that Dillon has been living in her car, Electra and Will show her kindness. They give her a place to stay in the beach house's guest apartment. Dillon thanks them a lot, but her actions show she has a more sinister reason. Electra says that Will only wants her respect, but it looks like Dillon wants something else. In a promo, Dillon can be seen spying on Will, who is shirtless, through a window. People are becoming worried that Will's behavior may cause Dillon to develop an unhealthy obsession with him, which could hurt his relationship with Electra.

The Bold and the Beautiful episodes are available to stream on CBS.