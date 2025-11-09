"Gino came with so much anger": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine hints at intense drama ahead of the Tell All

Jasmine, Matt, and Matilda (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 star Jasmine Pineda recently opened up to Swooon about her confrontation with Gino Palazzolo that will unfold in the season 9 Tell All special.

In an interview published on November 8, 2025, Jasmine teased the drama viewers will see on Sunday, November 9, 2025, when the reunion special will air on TLC at 8 pm ET.



“Gino came with so much anger, and he really knows how to push my buttons and trigger me,” she said, hinting at intense altercations between the two.



Jasmine added that while Gino came prepared to attack her, she utilized the moment to address all unresolved feelings and have a conversation with him like an adult.

She noted she poured her heart out to him, even though it was not reciprocated.

According to Jasmine, Gino overlooked whatever she said and dismissed them as untrue.

Irrespective of how Gino acted toward her, she told Swooon that she had the closure she needed and felt relieved having let a weight off her shoulders.

During season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Jasmine and Gino parted ways, with Jasmine moving on with Matt and giving birth to their daughter, Matilda.

However, Gino was adamant about seeking revenge. So, he threatened Jasmine with deportation and accused her of marriage fraud.

While speaking with Swooon, Jasmine admitted that she knew her marriage was in “big trouble” as soon as Gino filed for divorce.

But even then, she said the divorce conversation caught her off guard, as she “was not expecting” to be informed of the news when she was.

She stated that it upset her because she still “loved him at the time” and wanted to work things out between them.



“By mentioning what he wanted was a divorce, it was eye-opening for me,” she said.



Despite the shock and disappointment, Jasmine said that she was willing to do “whatever it takes” to try to repair things before they became irreparable.

Jasmine confessed that she was even prepared to forget about the open marriage and end her relationship with Matt, whom she had started dating during the open marriage phase of her relationship with Gino.

But nothing worked out in the end.



“My relationship with Matt made things even harder for me because, on one hand, I have Gino, who’s my husband, who I’m still in love with, and on the other side, I had Matt, who started to develop feelings for me and was expecting me to make a decision,” Jasmine explained.



The TLC star wanted both men to notice that they were “breaking” her by standing their ground and failing to understand her position.

Jasmine stated that she could not “turn on and off” her feelings “like a switch.”

It was after she became pregnant with Matt’s child that she realized her life would change forever. She knew the news was “something huge” and could not understand how to break it to Gino.

According to her, it did not compare to anything else she had been through as a married woman.

However, once she did inform Gino about the child, he threatened her with deportation.

Viewers will now have to tune in to watch the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All on November 9, 2025, to see how Jasmine confronted Gino and got the closure she needed.

