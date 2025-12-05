90 Day Fiancé's Jasmine Pineda fires back at haters who accuse her of using her alopecia journey as an excuse to draw attention

Jasmine from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda called out her haters, criticizing them for alleging that she uses her alopecia condition to draw attention from viewers.

In an Instagram video from Thursday, Jasmine addressed the speculation surrounding her alopecia, dismissing claims that she was lying about her condition. She directly addressed those who left negative and hurtful comments on her profile demanding proof that her condition was real and not another trap for drawing attention.

Jasmine clapped back at such netizens, explaining that alopecia was not a trend or something to talk about lightly. It was a condition she struggled with on a daily basis and spoke about it so that others enduring the pain silently would feel heard.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, alopecia is an “autoimmune disease that attacks your body’s hair follicles, causing patchy hair loss.”

On Oct. 16, Jasmine took to Instagram to reveal that she had shaved her head amid the struggles, and that her partner, Matt, followed suit to show support. She mentioned then that postpartum often affected the condition, causing it to flare up. Consequently, Jasmine, Matilda’s mother, decided to shave her head to feel in control despite admitting that hair was a big part of her appearance.

Since the condition was personal to her, Jasmine did not appreciate the negative comments she received about it on her social media.

90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine hopes people can be empathetic toward others







Jasmine started by clarifying that alopecia is not a “trend” or a “storyline” or something she would ever use for attention.



“Trust me, I get a lot of attention already,” she added.



The 90 Day Fiancé star said that alopecia is a “real condition” that she has been living with every day for years.

Reflecting on her experience, she noted that hair loss can change the way a person sees themselves, behaves and feels when they look in the mirror.

Jasmine then explained that she shared her “journey” on social media, documenting every bit of her life, for those who were “silently struggling with the same thing.”



“They feel ashamed, scared, all alone. And if me using this platform, creating awareness, if my voice makes even one, one person feel less isolated, then it is worth the vulnerability,” Jasmine added.



That said, the 90 Day Fiancé alum mentioned that she did not want people’s pity, but their empathy. She hoped people would be more careful with their words and remember that there was “a real human being” behind their screens.

Jasmine wished for others to be kind and educate themselves on alopecia, rather than becoming a catalyst for someone else’s pain.

Lastly, she thanked those who supported her throughout her journey, then began sharing images of negative comments left in her comments section.

While one comment said that Jasmine’s alopecia journey was her attempt at “trying to stay relevant because her story line fizzled,” another said she deserved “every bad thing” that came her way.

Other comments accused her of faking her health condition, while some said it was Jasmine’s way of rekindling her relationship with her estranged husband, Gino.



“Someone is trying to hide from ICE,” another netizen commented, implying that she was trying to alter her appearance by shaving her head.



At the very end of the video, Jasmine attached pictures of her bald spot, confirming that her alopecia was not a trap for attention but a real condition.

Stay tuned for more updates.