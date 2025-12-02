90 Day Fiancé update: Colt shares how his mom Debbie is settling in Canada while renovating a home with her boyfriend Tony

Colt of 90 Day Fiancé (Image Instagram/@savagecoltj)

Colt Johnson, known for his appearances on 90 Day Fiancé and its spinoffs, recently shared an update about his mother, Debbie Johnson.

Fans have wondered about Debbie’s current life after she became a memorable presence on Season 6 of the show.

In an interview with Swooon, Colt confirmed that Debbie is living in Canada with her boyfriend, Tony Starcevich. He stated,

“Debbie’s doing fantastic. She just recently got her Canadian residency card, so she’s there legal now.”

Debbie has been residing in Canada for several years while maintaining her relationship with Tony and participating in home renovations.

90 Day Fiancé Colt Johnson's life and home renovation in Canada

Debbie’s life in Canada

Debbie Johnson moved to Canada to be with her boyfriend, Tony, who had been living in the country for some time. According to Colt,

“She’s making great progress with her boyfriend, Tony. They’re redoing their house, and adding a guest suite and figuring out a bunch of stuff, and it’s just really, really great.”

Debbie received her Canadian residency card, which allows her to live in the country legally.

Colt highlighted that Debbie’s relocation and renovation efforts have been ongoing, reflecting her current lifestyle and living arrangements. These updates were shared during Colt’s interview with Swooon.

Debbie and Tony’s home renovation

Debbie​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ and Tony are busy upgrading their house in Canada. Colt mentioned that in addition to redoing the house, they are also building a guest suite and making a lot of other plans.

Their home makeover is basically part of their transition to a stable life together.

As of now, there is no information on when the work will be done or which contractors will be hired, but Colt pointed out that things were moving forward without any delays.

The news serves as a reminder that Debbie is juggling her personal life and paying attention to her surroundings while living in ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Canada.

Colt’s relationship updates and context

While Colt is providing updates about his mother, he is also managing his own personal life. Colt’s relationship with Cortney Reardanz, formed during 90 Day: Hunt for Love, appears to be uncertain.

According to Swooon, as of October 2025, Colt and Cortney do not follow each other on social media, and neither has officially confirmed a split. Colt commented,

“Well, I guess you just have to kind of wait and see what happens with that. The Tell All should be definitely interesting, let me tell you. I feel like there’ll be a lot of surprises between me and Cortney.”

During filming, Colt moved in with Cortney and her parents after previously being without stable housing.

He shared that he had moved in with Cortney and her parents in Orlando and had been staying there, describing the experience as "different."

Cortney explained that she initially joined the show seeking guidance and relationship counseling.

Their interactions during the show included discussions about trust, communication, and previous relationships, as reported by Swooon.

Colt also recovered from a leg injury sustained during filming.

He stated that the hospital where he had his surgery provided professional and kind care, ensuring all his needs were met, and he felt "lucky" to have a supportive team during that period.

Debbie Johnson’s relocation to Canada and her life with Tony indicate a settled personal situation, as confirmed by Colt. The ongoing home renovations and their residency status reflect their current living arrangements.

Stay tuned for more updates.