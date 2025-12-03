"Everything feels bittersweet": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Elizabeth on missing her late father Chuck during the holidays

Elizabeth and Andrei with Chuck (Image via Instagram/@elizabethcastravet)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Elizabeth Castravet is trying to make sense of her father Chuck Potthast’s passing, especially as she and her husband, Andrei, prepare for the holiday season with their children.

On December 2, 2025, Elizabeth took to Instagram to share pictures from a holiday-themed photoshoot, featuring herself, Andrei, and their two children, Eleanor and Winston.

In the caption of the post, she opened up about navigating the festive season without her father, sharing how difficult and challenging it was to see her life take such a drastic turn.



“As we step into the holiday season, everything feels bittersweet. We’re grabbing onto any ounce of joy we can,” she wrote.



That said, she added that the holidays were her father’s favorite time of the year and stated that “nothing” made him happier. As a result, she found it challenging to get through the season. Regardless, she expressed her desire to maintain a positive mindset, persevere through the hurdles, and continue forward.

On November 23, 2025, Elizabeth took to Instagram to announce the news of her father’s death. She wrote that Chuck “went to heaven” and that it left her and her family “completely shattered.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Elizabeth thanks fans for their love and support as she went through a difficult chapter







90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Elizabeth started by saying that she felt “bittersweet” heading into the holiday season. Noting that it was her late father’s most favorite time of the year, she stated that he loved “watching everyone open their presents."

Elizabeth further revealed that it was the reason why he was nicknamed “Happy.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? cast member cherished her memories with her father, saying that he was “truly the best dad” a daughter could ever wish for.

Over the years, viewers of the TLC show have seen Elizabeth share a tense dynamic with her family members, especially her brother, who often clashed with Andrei and disapproved of his relationship with Elizabeth.

Despite the strained connections with most of her family, Elizabeth remained close with her father, and so did Andrei.

Consequently, losing him affected Elizabeth more than she had anticipated. However, she wanted to overcome her emotions and enter the next phase of her life with a new mindset.



“Our hearts are shattered, and we’re still so confused by it all, but we’re trying to keep moving forward,” she said.



That said, Elizabeth expressed her gratitude to her followers and fans of the TLC show, saying she appreciated their love, support, and the messages checking in on them.



“It means more than you know. We hope your December is filled with joy, happiness, and every ounce of love possible,” she concluded.



In a previous post, dated November 29, 2025, Elizabeth stated that she had never experienced “something quite as difficult as grief before.”

She added that she and her husband were trying to return to normalcy so that they could protect their children and have a “normal routine.”

However, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star admitted that things were easier said than done. As soon as Elizabeth tried to find her footing again, she found herself “feeling guilty” about being happy.

Although she tried to push through and smile, she admitted she was “hurting” within. However, now that she was preparing for the holiday season, she wanted to try again and move forward.

