Hunting Season: Release date, where to watch and what to expect

Hunting Season, an American action thriller film, is scheduled for a limited theatrical release. Fans can look forward to seeing the film in participating US theaters and on digital platforms on December 5, 2025.

Tag finding a young woman hurt badly sets off the plot of the movie. She is from the river, close to where their cabin is. The young woman has been shot. Bowdrie makes the choice to carry her home and take out the bullets that are in her body. They find out that January is her name.

January reveals that Alejandro, a cruel crime boss, had sent masked men hunting for her. Bowdrie promises to keep her safe from the people who are hurting her. The movie then follows their journey, which is full of action and violence. The main conflict is trying to keep January safe from Alejandro, who wants to kill her.

Hunting Season Release and Viewing options

Hunting Season will be available to watch starting on December 5, 2025. This will be a limited release for the film. It will premiere in participating US theaters. The film will also be available on digital platforms on the same date. The movie's official runtime is 1 hour and 33 minutes.

What to Expect from Hunting Season

It seems like Hunting Season would be a classic action thriller. The story goes into detail about how Bowdrie and Tag live a peaceful off-the-grid life in the woods, including their daily routines. In the beginning of the movie, they talk about how they live a self-sufficient lifestyle by doing things like hunting deer and chopping wood.

With the arrival of January, this simple life soon hits a turning point. Given that Mel Gibson was cast, a lot of violence and a moment where everything goes crazy would be expected. For the past 10 years, Mel Gibson has been redoing his image as a grumpy antihero and taking on intense roles.

Hunting Season keeps doing this, but his character has changed. His character looks like a hermit in the woods instead of a hired gun. He is made to interact with other people. He gives up the flashiness of his earlier projects for a more emotional role. This shows a quieter and more primitive side of him.

RJ Collins, the director, takes a slow approach to telling the story. The slow pace is meant to reflect Bowdrie and Tag's rural life before the change. Gibson and Sofia Hublitz's character Tag have a father-daughter relationship that adds to the weight of the show. Even though the direction isn't always on point, Hunting Season should deliver the goods.

Hunting Season Movie Cast

The main character, Bowdrie, a strong and quiet survivalist, is played by Mel Gibson. Sofia Hublitz, who is famous for her work on Ozark, plays Bowdrie's daughter Tag, who is a teenager. Shelley Hennig plays January, a hurt woman who needs to be protected. Jordi Mollà plays Alejandro, a heartless crime boss. A.J. Buckley is also listed as an actor who plays the character Davenport. RJ Collins, who is also credited as Raja Collins, directed the movie.

Trailer Breakdown of Hunting Season

The trailer for the movie provides a quick look at the plot's setup. It begins with Bowdrie's observation, "The world is full of ugly people doing ugly things, kid." Tag then discovers something and it leads to the rescue. Bowdrie and Tag are seen helping January out of a river, severely wounded. January explains her situation, saying, "They took us... my best friend. They shot her and I left it there. I just started running."

Bowdrie then asks, "What do you figure they'll do if they find out she's alive?" A man is later heard on the phone saying, "The girl, she got seen today. Take care of it."

The action escalates as Bowdrie tells Tag, "Get back in the house. Two left up to lock all the doors." He is warned about the criminals: "You don't want to mess with these people." Bowdrie simply replies, "Wasn't planning on it."

The trailer ends with a fierce commitment from Bowdrie, "The only thing I care about in this whole wide world is keeping you safe. Nothing's going to stop me from doing that."

