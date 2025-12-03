90 Day Fiancé stars Avery and Omar announce they’re expecting a baby girl

Oman and Avery (Image via Instagram @javerysjourney)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple Avery Mills and Omar Albakour shared that they were expecting their first child, according to a report from The Ashley.

The pair, who appeared on Season 3 of the spinoff, posted the update on social media with a photo of themselves holding a sonogram. In the caption, they wrote,

“The three of us were invited to [Allah’s] house,” referring to their recent visit to the Kaaba during a pilgrimage.

Avery and Omar also released a short video on Instagram and TikTok that walked through the main points of their relationship.

The clip explained how they met online in fall 2018, married in 2019, lived in different countries during the early part of their marriage, and later moved to Dubai together. It also noted Avery’s health issues in 2024 and how they discovered they were expecting in 2025.

Their caption confirmed the baby was a girl, saying, “We cannot wait to hold you, little one #babygirl.” Avery posted another TikTok showing the sonogram, adding, “How rare and beautiful it is to [have] brought you life.” The couple said their baby was expected to arrive in 2026.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple Avery and Omar's relationship timeline

Avery and Omar used their social media posts to present a clear timeline of their relationship, listing the major moments that led to their current stage. In the video, they wrote, “We met online [in] Fall of 2018,” describing how they connected through a Muslim dating app after Avery changed her faith.

They also stated, “We had to spend our first fall as a married couple in two separate countries [in] 2019,” explaining the time they were waiting for Omar’s visa.

Another part of the clip said, “We moved to Dubai together [in] Fall 2020,” marking the first period they lived together full-time. They also shared that Avery “fell chronically ill” in 2024, noting uncertainty about that period.

The next statement in the timeline said, “Fall 2025, we are growing our own little pumpkin,” which revealed their pregnancy news. Omar, originally from Syria, became a U.S. citizen in 2024, and Avery wrote, “Congrats Omar, America is lucky to have you.”

Their story also included their wedding in Lebanon and Avery traveling to meet him for the first time right before their ceremony.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple's pregnancy announcement

Avery and Omar shared their pregnancy announcement first through a photo holding a sonogram, followed by a video clip posted on Instagram and TikTok. In the caption of the sonogram post, they wrote,

“The three of us were invited to [Allah’s] house,” linking the pregnancy news to their recent pilgrimage.

The video continued their timeline, showing how they moved from long-distance communication to marriage, relocation, health challenges, and then the pregnancy. One part of the clip said, “Our little pumpkin is joining us [in] 2026,” which gave the expected year of birth.

Avery posted another TikTok showing the sonogram and wrote, “How rare and beautiful it is to [have] brought you life.” She also added, “You are so wanted, loved and protected,” as a message to the baby.

The couple confirmed they were expecting a girl, writing, “We cannot wait to hold you, little one #babygirl.” Their posts also referenced their move to Dubai, the steps in Omar’s visa and citizenship process, and the years they spent building their relationship across multiple countries.

