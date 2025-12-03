General Hospital: Which character are you, based on your MBTI? (Personality test)

Willow, Josslyn and Carly of General Hospital [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © ABC]

ABC’s General Hospital has numerous characters and personalities for viewers to relate to. The soap that debuted in April 1963 played out lives of residents of the fictional town of Port Charles. That included the staff from the titular medical facility, law enforcers, town administrators, teenagers and more. That makes a huge list of personalities to choose from as per MBTI personality types.

Over the years many characters have exited the soap while some characters have remained central to the storyline such as Sonny Corinthos, Laura Spencer-Collins, Jason Morgan, and Tracy Quartermaine. Currently, the younger generation has grown up to have an active role in the General Hospital plot.

While it is easy to take a Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) personality test, connecting one’s personality to that of a beloved character from the favorite show is a different feeling for a fan. If you are a General Hospital fan, read on to find the personality types of some of the prominent characters in the current storyline.

General Hospital characters and their personality types as per MBTI

ENFJ: Laura Collins, Carly Spencer and Stella Henry

This personality type characterizes inspiring leadership quality blended with good oratory. As such they are both charismatic and can mesmerize their listeners. They can be both wise and convincing in their approach.

Mayor Laura Spencer-Collins is an idealist leader as she holds the right attributes of this personality. Wise and compassionate, she wins over her voters every time. Carly Spencer, on the other hand, is an emotionally intuitive and protective member of her family.

Empathetic Aunt Stella makes a good social advocate. She fights for causes that she thinks helps people and stands up for her relationships.

ENFP: Josslyn Jacks, Kristina Corinthos, Lois Cerullo, and Emma Drake

This is a campaigner personality marked by their creative free spirit. They are enthusiastic and proactive in taking over projects and are sociable. Their presence brings smiles for people connected to them.

Outspoken and emotional Josslyn has steady friendship with Trina and has even won over Emma. She is an idealist who follows her heart. Emma, on the other hand, is an optimist who is warm and emotionally expressive.

Lois is intuitive and creative, but she is loud and emotional. She is a real free spirit. A look at Kristina, presents a passionate idealist. However, General Hospital viewers know that Kristina is a firecracker who is emotionally spontaneous in her actions.

ENTJ: Ava Jerome, Tracy Quartermaine and Liesl Obrecht

Often referred to as the commander, this personality type is bold and strong-willed. They can use their imagination to bring any challenge to its fruition. While their courage helps them pave a path, they can come across as ruthless.

A true commander, Ava has the reins of her life in her hands. While she is strategic and bold, she is also power-driven and tilts towards confrontations. On the other hand, Tracy is a fire-brand matriarch of her family. Dominating and forceful, she is also sharp and strategic in her way of dealing with people.

However, besides being an organized, commanding and strategic personality, the General Hospital fans have witnessed Dr. Liesl Obrecht being prone to theatrics and drama.

ENTP: Martin Grey, Drew Cain and Ric Lansing

This personality type is called the debater since they can talk down or talk out of any situation. They are smart and love to be challenged intellectually. They are also curious thinkers. However, they may be unscrupulous sometimes.

Martin is the classic example of a smooth-talker. He is clever and expressive but morally flexible. Meanwhile, Drew is coldly calculative and unprincipled. He is single-minded in his way of thinking and can be persistent. On the other hand, Ric is a long-term thinker who is ambitious and calculating.

ESFJ: Lulu Spencer, Olivia Quartermaine and Isaiah Gannon

Most ESFJ type personalities are very caring people. They are eager to help and stand to support their loved ones. They are social and mostly very popular.

As General Hospital fans know, Lulu is a defender for her family and social causes. She is both socially aware and loyal to her family. She is also emotional and prudent at the same time. Olivia can also be termed as the protector of her family. She is caring, non-confrontational and very social. Dr. Isaiah seems to prefer harmony. His warm sense of responsibility extends from his profession to the people he loves.

ESFP: Brook Lynn, Lucy Coe and Gloria Cerullo

Spontaneity marks the ESFP personality. This type of personality is often full of energy to take on new projects or face challenges. They are enthusiastic to meet life head-on.

Brook Lynn is an emotional decision-maker, as General Hospital viewers know. She is impulsive and puts her heart into everything. On the other hand, Lucy can be emotionally silly but she loves attention and is emotional. Just like Lucy, Gloria is emotionally expressive and attention-seeking. However, she is lively and very charming.

ESTJ: Ned Quartermaine, Curtis Ashford and Jordan Ashford

Strategists and administrators make up this personality type. They can manage situations and controversies. They are excellent in people management. This is clearly seen in Ned who is business minded. He has an authoritative and structured approach towards his work.

A similar organized approach is seen in Curtis’s actions. He assumes responsibility of his actions, work and family and takes control of situations. His former wife, Jordan, is also an efficient executive with a no-nonsense attitude. Jordan values justice and fights for it.

ESTP: Sonny Corinthos, Britt Westbourne and Rocco Falconeri

Often referred to as the entrepreneur, an ESTP personality is marked by smart energy. Besides being perceptive of their surroundings, they are very astute about people. However, they enjoy living on the edge.

Boldness is the basis of Sonny’s life. He is a quick decision maker and thrives on action. He loves having control and is impulsive. His boldness is reflected in his grandson, Rocco. The teenager has a hands-on temperament and can be impulsive as his recent arc shows.

Britt, on the other hand, is hot-headed while being bold and impulsive. While she wears a sarcastic attitude, she is emotional and warm.

INFP: Lucky Spencer, Danny Morgan and Sasha Gilmore

These personality types are kind people. They are altruistic and like to help others. However, they are poetic and can stand on the outside of a situation.

Lucky is a wanderer. While warm and emotional, he is introspective and uncertain. He tends to stay outside the social norms. Danny is also marked by his soft and introspective nature. He is sensitive and compassionate but does not tend to be forceful. Sasha was also gentle, sensitive and compassionate despite having a quick temper.

INFJ: Trina Robinson

Very idealistic in their approach, INFJ personality types are also called the advocate. They prefer to lead quiet and mystical lives and encourage others to stay on the right path. They inspire others tirelessly and never give up on their loved ones.

As General Hospital fans have witnessed, Trina is idealistic and principled. She is thoughtful and deep in her relationships.

INTJ: Anna Devane, Alexis Davis, Valentin Cassadine, and Jack Brennan

Great strategists, the INTJ personality is a planner and a thinker. They can foresee situations and approach everything with a strategy. Both Anna and Alexis are strong and strategic women. Anna is logical and calm under pressure, while Alexis is a problem solver with a dry sense of humor.

On the other hand, Valentin is practical, pragmatic but a bit of a romantic. He is also manipulative. Meanwhile, strategist Brennan is dominating and powerful with immense foresight.

ISFJ: Michael Corinthos, Willow Tait, Nathan West, and Portia Robinson

Warm and loving, this personality type is a protector for their loved ones. Very dedicated to their families, the ISFJ people can take a firm stand to defend their people. Michael is family oriented as is Willow. While both may want to fight for peace, their tussle to get the same things out of life makes them enemies.

General Hospital’s Nathan is family-oriented and principled. He helped get Rocco out while not pushing himself into James’ life. Portia also values family and wants to shelter her daughter. She is cautious, stable and protective.

ISTJ: Dante Falconeri, Harrison Chase, Lucas Jones, and Molly Lansing

This personality type is the epitome of reliability. Once committed, they can never falter. They trust facts and are very practical in their thinking. As such, they make dependable friends.

Dante stands for reliability and rule-following. He is a stable and detail-oriented cop. Chase has similar character who is dutiful and dependable. Stability and reliability are also Lucas’s characters besides being soft-hearted and empathetic. Molly is known for her sense of responsibility besides being warm and empathetic.

ISTP: Jason Morgan and Marco Rios

This personality type is an expert in the usage of many kinds of tools. They are known to believe in practical experimentation. Moreover, they are courageous to take on many challenges.

Jason is an action-oriented character who is calm and tactical in his approach. He is also a warm-hearted patient listener. On the other hand, Marco is a reserved person who is practical but prefers to act over explaining himself.

Fans may look into the above-mentioned characters to find their pick and relate to their personality types. Meanwhile, General Hospital airs on ABC every weekday.