Who is Leo on General Hospital? Everything to know about the character

Easton Rocket Sweda plays Leo on General Hospital (Image via Instagram/@easton.rocket.sweda)

Leo Falconeri is a recurring child character on ABC’s long-running daytime drama General Hospital. Born onscreen in May 2015, Leo is the biological son of Julian Jerome and Olivia Quartermaine, and the adoptive son of Ned Quartermaine.

His early story revolved around a paternity secret, a faked death to protect him from mob danger, and a later custody agreement once Julian left organized crime.

After Julian’s death, Ned legally adopted Leo, formalizing the father-son bond that had existed since infancy.

Leo is most often seen during Quartermaine family events, but a major 2021 storyline focused on his behavior, leading to an autism spectrum diagnosis and a united plan by Olivia and Ned to support his needs.

The role has been played by several child actors, with Easton Rocket Sweda most recently portraying Leo.

Leo Falconeri's major storylines on General Hospital

Leo Falconeri’s story began with secrecy and danger. He was conceived during a complicated night between Julian Jerome and Olivia Quartermaine, while Olivia was dating Ned Quartermaine.

When Olivia learned she was pregnant, she and Ned agreed that he would claim the baby as his to keep Leo safe from Julian’s mob ties.

The truth surfaced dramatically at the Nurses’ Ball when Julian’s daughter, Sam McCall, overheard Olivia and Ned and confronted them. Before Julian could process the revelation, Olivia went into premature labor at the Metro Court and delivered Leo on-site.

Fearing Julian’s world, Olivia and Ned enlisted Dr. Liesl Obrecht to fake Leo’s death. Ned smuggled the newborn out of Port Charles, with Olivia following soon after.

When Olivia returned months later with Leo, she claimed the baby was adopted and named Mateo. Suspicion mounted, however, and Alexis Davis secretly ran a DNA test using a pacifier, confirming Julian’s paternity.

An enraged Julian confronted Olivia, but the two eventually agreed to share custody after he left the mob. Though the arrangement worked for a time, it collapsed when Olivia learned Julian had killed Carlos and tried to murder Alexis.

She cut Julian out, only for later revelations of coercion to soften the rupture and allow him back into Leo’s life.

After Julian’s eventual murder, Leo’s family structure changed for good. Olivia and Ned moved to make Ned Leo’s legal father, honoring the bond they had built since birth.

The adoption was celebrated with the Quartermaines, but the moment turned emotional when Leo froze while performing a poem, revealing his struggles with change and public attention.

Another pivotal arc arrived in 2021, when Leo was injured at the pool and met Dr. Austin Gatlin-Holt. Follow-up visits led to concerns about Leo’s behavior.

Ned pushed for evaluation while Olivia resisted, until Leo went missing at a party and was found by the docks, where Ned had looked after researching patterns common in autism.

Leo was ultimately diagnosed on the autism spectrum, and his parents united to support him.

Since then, Leo’s stories have centered on growth: school performances, bonding with Harrison Chase, helping Brook Lynn go viral, overcoming fears with Cody, and weathering Ned’s temporary memory loss.

Through it all, Leo’s journey has blended family, resilience, and healing.

About Easton Rocket Sweda, the actor who plays Leo

Easton Rocket Sweda (born June 2, 2011, in California) is an American child actor and model best known for playing Leo Quartermaine on General Hospital since August 2021. Before acting, he was a model.

In 2024, he played “Taylor Diehl” in the family film The Present — a role that, like Leo's, depicts a child on the autism spectrum. Off-screen, Sweda has publicly shared that he is autistic himself and that he did not speak until age four — a revelation many fans have found inspiring.

In an interview with Tresa Magazine on November 4, 2024, Sweda said this about pursuing acting,

"I first worked as as a model for several years for companies like Zalando, Zara, Old Navy, Gymboree, etc.. My first real acting job was when General Hospital was looking for an autistic kid to play Leo. I had never really acted before except for a car commercial. I never thought about being an actor but now that I am, I would love to keep doing it."

Catch General Hospital on ABC.