General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (December 2 to 12, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Jason, Carly and Lucas from General Hospital [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © ABC]

Relationships face readjustments on General Hospital’s upcoming storyline in the backdrop of mob war. While Sidwell continues to plan moves to corner Sonny, Mayor Laura has a pleasant surprise. On the other hand, Carly gets another opportunity to plan her future moves with Valentin near at hand. Elsewhere, Lucas’s romantic togetherness may expose him to inside intel that may land him in danger.

The previous episodes of General Hospital found Rocco caught inside Dalton’s lab which he invaded with Danny and Charlotte. While Dalton destroyed his lab himself to frame Rocco for loss of property, the professor was shot dead by Sidwell. The latter then planted the dead body in Laura’s car to frame the mayor. Sonny had Jason dispose of the body.

With Dalton missing, the case against Rocco weakened and the teenager was released on bail. Elsewhere, Drew proposed to Willow, who accepted hoping to be free and get her kids back. Obrecht and Nina supported Willow while Elizabeth agreed to attend the wedding on the long-running ABC soap.

General Hospital: Carly strategizes with Valentin

Valentin Cassadine and Carly met recently when the latter asked the former WSB’s help to take down Brennan. Valentin agreed if he could meet his daughter more often. As such, indirect attempts from Carly and official ones from Brennan arranged Valentin’s move to a state side facility.

The upcoming General Hospital episodes will likely find Carly visiting Valentin again to plan their future actions. This will help them stay on the same page as Carly moves to take her revenge on Brennan. Valentin may provide support and strategies since he may see Charlotte more often.

Elsewhere, Carly will also reconcile with Lucas as she promised Josslyn. While she will hold her opinion against Lucas’s relocation to Wyndemere, she will nevertheless patch up her differences with her brother.

General Hospital: Lucas freaks out in his new home

Recently, Lucas moved in with Marco against the advice of all his loved ones. While hot-headed Carly had strong words against this move, others like Felicia encouraged him to take a plunge. As such, when Marco asked him to stay in his house, Lucas agreed happily. Meanwhile, Sidwell was seen instructing his butler, the real Pascal, to arrange for Lucas’s move-in but ensure that nothing incriminating is exposed for the doctor.

The General Hospital spoilers suggest that Lucas may stumble on to some weird matters while in Wyndemere. Although he may share a cordial relationship with his boyfriend’s father, Lucas may feel uncomfortable about Sidwell. Whether he shares his eerie feelings with Marco or Josslyn remains to be seen. As fans already know, Joss knows WSB is making Lucas a pawn to catch Sidwell out.

General Hospital: Jason has much firefighting to do

A few months ago, Jason rescued Britt, Josslyn and Vaughan from the Dalmatian resort. He also let Britt have a car loan in his name and arranged for her to stay in his room at Bobbie’s. Recently, he came handy when Sonny wanted Dalton’s dead body disposed of away from Laura’s car with no evidence on the mayor.

The upcoming General Hospital episodes will find him busy with his son. As Rocco is out on bail and Dalton is declared missing, Danny and Charlotte need not testify. However, the teenagers plan to stick together and continue to support Emma’s cause. As such, Jason agrees with Lulu that their kids will remain in danger from multiple parameters.

As Lulu will chastise Rocco and Charlotte, Jason may also give a sound talking to Danny. He will explain to the teenager the disadvantages of being on the wrong side of the law. Elsewhere, Jason will likely find Britt wallowing in sorrow as she gets drunk. With very few townspeople happy to see her alive in Port Charles, Britt has much to feel sad about. As such, Jason will lend a patient ear to Britt’s rants and complains.

Other story arcs include Kevin’s return to town with a delighted Laura unburdening herself, Sidwell’s attack on Sonny, and Michael’s surprising bargain. Stay tuned to General Hospital to watch the upcoming drama as Carly schemes with Valentin and Lucas discovers inexplicable secrets in Marco’s home.