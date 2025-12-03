From Kirk Burrowes to Aubrey O’Day, here are all the key figures who were featured in Netflix’s Sean Combs: The Reckoning

Sean Combs: The Reckoning (Custom cover edited by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Netflix])

Sean Combs: The Reckoning was released on Netflix on Tuesday - December 2, 2025. It's a four-part docuseries produced by rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson about the embattled rapper currently serving prison time for s*x trafficking related charges.

With a mix of both old and new material, the docuseries tells the story of Diddy's empire, spoken from those formerly in his orbit. Co-founder of Diddy's Bad Boy Entertainment, Kirk Burrowes, and Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day from Diddy's Making the Band are among the list of people who gave their exclusive interviews for the Netflix docuseries.

The list also includes Diddy's former acquaintance and alleged victim, more contestants from Making the Band, a former assistant, detectives, and jurors in his trial.

Who was interviewed in Sean Combs: The Reckoning?

Bad Boy Entertainment co-founder Kirk Burrowes was one of the key figures interviewed in Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

He also brought his handwritten notes from when he was still working with Diddy, and those were shown for the first time in the documentary.

Among his most explosive claims is that Diddy was "insanely jealous" of Biggie, aka The Notorious B.I.G., and Tupac's friendship.

Another key figure in the doc is Making the Band contestant and Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day, who claimed that Diddy may have s*xually assaulted her.

She said that she had no recollection of the incident, but she received an affidavit from a lawyer representing an alleged victim who reportedly saw Diddy and someone else s*xually assaulting O'Day at the Bad Boy studio while she was "out of it."

While Kirk Burrowes and Aubrey O'Day bring plenty of explosive stories and allegations against Diddy in the docuseries, they are not the only ones.

Two of the jurors from his s*x trafficking trial spoke out in the documentary. Juror 75 said that he thinks justice was served in the end "100%."

Former s*x worker Clayton Howard also spoke out about his years-long s*xual encounters with Diddy and his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

One of his shocking revelations includes the s*x performances Diddy allegedly arranged between male s*x workers and female victims during what he reportedly called 'Freak Offs.'

Others who gave exclusive interviews in the docuseries include:

Former Bad Boy Entertainment creative director and Diddy's former assistant Capricorn Clark

Joi Dickerson-Neal, Diddy's former acquaintance and alleged victim

D1 of Mansfield Crips (formerly)

Rapper Erick Sermon

Bad Boy artist Craig Mack's ex-wife, Roxanne Johnson

Former Bad Boy artist Mark Curry, who wrote Dancing with the Devil: How Puff Burned the Bad Boys of Hip Hop

Tupac Shakur's cousin, William Lesane

Singer-songwriter Kalenna Harper, who is a member of the trio Diddy - Dirty Money

Making the Band contestants: Brooklyn Babs (Da Band), Qwanell "Que Mosley (Day 26), Brian Andrews (Day26), Willie Taylor (Day26), and Robert Curry (Day26)

former head of the NYPD rap intelligence unit Derrick Parker

Sean Combs: The Reckoning director Alexandria Stapleton said, per Netflix, that she spent a lot of time with the documentary's interview subjects.

She also said that they made "extreme efforts" to contact as many people as they could to tell their story in the documentary, but while some agreed, those were off-the-record conversations.

Stapleton noted that some people didn't want to do the interview and that there was "a lot of fear [that] Combs' tentacles spread very wide," while others struggled with being connected to his legacy.

Watch all four episodes of Sean Combs: The Reckoning exclusively on Netflix.